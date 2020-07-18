Austin’s Big Medium Offers Free Video-Editing Webinar With Host Ariel René Jackson

Big Medium, the Austin nonprofit organization and space behind the Texas Biennial and the East and West Austin Studio Tours, has announced an Introduction to Video Editing webinar in collaboration with Austin-based artist Ariel René Jackson. On July 29 beginning at 6:30 PM, Jackson will walk viewers through the process of video editing. Adobe Premiere and Audition software will be introduced via screen sharing on Zoom, as well as how to approach the use of found footage, 2D imagery, and motion effects.

Topics include audio and video equipment and file management. No video editing experience or knowledge is required. To register for the free webinar, please go here.

Jackson is currently scheduled on the 2020-2021 solo exhibition program at Austin’s Women & Their Work, and was part of the South By Southwest Art Program last spring. The program was moved to online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on Big Medium, please visit its website here.

****

Ariel René Jackson (raised in New Orleans, LA; based in Austin, TX) is a multidisciplinary video artist, curator of Austin’s Cage Match Project, and host of the Cage Match Project podcast available on Spotify and iTunes. Jackson earned her MFA at The University of Texas at Austin in 2019 and is an alum of the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Her work has been shown nationally at institutions such as the SculptureCenter (2019); CUE Art Foundation (2018); Contemporary Art Center, New Orleans (2018); Depaul Art Museum (2018); Studio Museum in Harlem (2016), and RISD Museum (2017).