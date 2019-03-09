West Austin Studio Tour Announces 2019 Artists

by Brandon Zech March 9, 2019
West Austin Studio tour 2019 presented by Big mediumBig Medium, a non-profit arts organization in Austin that organizes regular exhibitions and special programs for artists, has announced the participating spaces and individuals for its 2019 West Austin Studio Tour (WEST).

Running from May 11-12 and 18-19, 2019, WEST is a program that aims to give Austinites a chance to meet the individuals that make up the city’s creative community. Of course, the event’s acronym is WEST for a reason — this tour includes artists who live on the west side of Austin, specifically within a certain geographical boundary: west of I-35, east of Mopac/Loop 1, south of Highway 183, and north of William Cannon. WEST’s sister program, the East Austin Studio Tour, runs every November and covers artists living and working in and around East Austin.

DORF Artist run exhibition space in West Austin Texas

DORF, an artist-run space participating in WEST 2019

This year’s WEST participants were chosen from a pool of applicants by a six-person selection committee that included local artists and curators: Carre Adams from the Carver Museum, Cultural & Genealogy Center; Jieun Beth, an artist who also coordinates shows for the city’s Central Library; Miriam Conner of Forklift Danceworks and the African American Resource Advisory Commission; Oliver Franklin of the Elisabet Ney Museum; Emmy Laursen of Pump Project; and Vladimir Mejia, an artist and staffer at Co-Lab Projects.

The 2019 WEST event includes 354 stops — including shows in artists’ studios, libraries, temporary spaces, and special happenings. For a full list of WEST participants, go here.

