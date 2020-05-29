San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum Announces Phased Reopening June 24-26

The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio is the fourth major museum or art space scheduled to open in the city next month. The San Antonio Museum of Art reopened yesterday, May 28, while Artpace San Antonio and Blue Star Contemporary are both scheduled to open next Tuesday and Saturday, respectively. The McNay closed in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The McNay will open first to members on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25, and all visitors will be welcome back beginning Friday, June 26, with the following note:

On Thursday, June 25, the McNay will close at 6 p.m. H-E-B Free Thursday Night extended hours (4 to 9 p.m.) will resume Thursday, July 2.

The McNay has also postponed all programming and special events (including weddings and event rentals) through the end of July, but will continue the museum’s ongoing digital workshops, activities, and lectures.

The McNay’s six on-view exhibitions have been extended through multiple dates in August and September, with the exhibition Selena Forever/Siempre Selena extended to January 10, 2021.

As part of their health and safety protocols, the McNay has announced the following procedures surrounding their reopening:

Limited capacity of 25 percent

Masks required for staff and all visitors 2 years and older

Increased sanitation of all areas including high-touch points

Additional hand sanitizer available for visitor convenience

Optional contactless online ticketing available here.

Plexiglass safety barriers installed at Front Desk and Museum Store

Physical distancing will be practiced in the galleries and throughout the Museum, including both public and back-of-house areas. Additional signage will be added to provide guidance.

For more information on the McNay’s reopening, please visit its website here.