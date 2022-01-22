COVID-19 Omicron Variant Causes Closures and Cancellations

Nearly two years after the initial shutdown of museums, galleries, and other arts venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some organizations are finding themselves in a familiar situation. With the COVID-19 Omicron Variant on the rise across Texas, all types of businesses, especially those in the service industry, have been forced to reduce hours, cancel programming, or close temporarily. Citing staff shortages and concern for the public, a handful of arts organizations have also recently closed or cancelled programs. Here is a list of current closures and cancellations.

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is currently closed through January 28, 2022. The Center will reopen on Saturday, January 29.

Catastrophic Theater in Houston has postponed their production of Brian Jucha’s They Do Not Move, which was originally scheduled to run from February 11 through March 6. It is now slated for next season.

Fresh Arts has cancelled its gala that was scheduled to take place on January 22, 2022 and plans to host a 20th Birthday Party later in the year. In the meantime, they are hosting a hybrid fundraiser auction, running from January 22 – 29.

Glasstire will continue to share news about other arts cancellations and closures. If you have any cancellations or closures to report, contact us at [email protected].