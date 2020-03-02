Austin’s Women & Their Work Announces New Season Artists

Women & Their Work (W&TW), the longtime Austin art space, has announced the eight artists who will have solo exhibitions during its 2020-2021 exhibition season. W&TW’s annual open call is for Texas-based women artists, and this year the eight were selected from nearly 300 entries. Each artist will create a new body of work for her exhibition.

The list of artists is as follows (via W&TW):

Alexandra Robinson’s (Austin) intersection of her Mexican and Jewish heritages has cultivated a complexity in how she sees and experiences the world.

Ariel René Jackson (Austin) creates multidisciplinary work focused on land as a site of negotiation between symbol and meaning. How sense of place is learned and passed on informs her most recent work.

Jenelle Esparza (San Antonio) currently examines the lesser-known history of cotton and labor in South Texas through photography and textiles; her work incorporates concepts of body movement, history, gender, identity, culture, and race.

Lindy Chambers (Bellville) transforms the often overlooked aspects of life to discover an otherwise unseen beauty in the ordinary — in mobile homes, stray dogs and piles of trash.

Melanie Clemmons (Dallas) is a new-media artist interested in the effects of technology on society. She makes videos, net art, installations, and VR experiences.

Rachel Wolfson Smith (Austin) is an artist known for her immersive graphite drawings.

Rehab El Sadek (Austin) utilizes media such as sound, photography, sculpture, and the written word. Her work explores issues related to immigration, belonging, communication, and language.

Steef Crombach (Austin) researches American patterns, objects, colloquialisms, and concrete cultural manifestations.

For more on these artist and W&TW’s 2020-21 exhibition schedule, please go here.

Women & Their Work is a visual and performing arts organization located in Central Austin that serves as a catalyst for new ideas in contemporary art created by women living and working in Texas and beyond. For over 40 years, Women & Their Work has brought groundbreaking art to Austin, with exhibitions, performances, and educational workshops.