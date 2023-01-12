Meow Wolf Announces Summer 2023 Opening in North Texas

by Jessica Fuentes January 12, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Last year, Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, announced its plans to open two permanent spaces in Texas, one in Grapevine (a suburb between Dallas and Fort Worth) in 2023, and the other in Houston in 2024. Today, the company has announced that its Grapevine location will open this summer. 

A digital rendering of the future lobby of the Meow Wolf Grapevine location.

A rendering of Meow Wolf Grapevine’s lobby by Gabriella Lovato Leger. Mural concept design by Tsz Kam.

The new location will debut in a former retail space in Grapevine Mills, a large destination shopping mall which is known for its entertainment venues like the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, and AMC Grapevine Mills 30. The Meow Wolf installation will include 30 rooms within a 29,000-square-foot exhibition space. 

Though little has been revealed about the narrative story behind the installations in Meow Wolf Grapevine, in a Q&A posted on the organization’s website, Lead Writer LaShawn M. Wanak said, “I can say that it is a story about caring, caring for people, and I hope when people walk into Grapevine, when they walk into the site, I want their first impression to be: ‘Oh, this is a well-loved place, and the people inside love each other and care for each other.’”

A photograph of Mariell Guzman in her studio holding a bowl of brightly painted eggs in a woven basket.

Mariell Guzman. Photo by Jordan Mathis, courtesy of Meow Wolf.

This past fall, the organization shared the list of more than 40 North Texas-based artists selected to collaborate with 30 in-house Meow Wolf artists to create installations for the Grapevine space. The North Texas artists include Yana Payusova, Dan Lam, Mariell Guzman, Desireé Vaniecia, Riley Holloway, Zeke Williams, and Ricardo Paniagua, among many others. Last year, Meow Wolf also hosted community feedback sessions throughout North Texas, during which artists and community members shared thoughts and concerns. After these gatherings, the organization told Glasstire some of their main takeaways, including a greater awareness of the racial and ethnic diversity in the Grapevine area and greater North Texas, and the need to create a family friendly space, engage young and emerging artists, give back to the community, and focus on hiring local people. 

A photograph of artist Kevin Sennott working on a light piece in a studio.

Kevin Sennott. Photo by Shayla Blatchford, courtesy of Meow Wolf.

In a press release announcing the summer opening, Kelly Schwartz, general manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine, stated, “The countdown is on to our opening this summer! We are hiring like mad and the construction barriers that have been put up at Grapevine Mills can barely hold the collective imagination within. I can’t wait for you to see what we are creating for you.”

Meow Wolf is planning on hiring more than 150 employees for the new location. Currently, 14 open positions, including public relations, retail store positions, exhibition design, and facilities management jobs, are posted on the organization’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

Meow Wolf: Dawn Of A New Art World

August 14, 2016

Meow Wolf is Growing Bigger and May Come...

April 24, 2017

Meow Wolf Goes Bigtime and Chooses Denver Over...

January 5, 2018

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Meow...

October 1, 2018

Meow Wolf Announces Artists Collaborating on New North...

September 8, 2022

Meow Wolf Receives Community Feedback from North Texas-Area...

November 21, 2022

This and That: Colorful Trees

November 22, 2018

Artist on Artist: Will Heron

October 15, 2022

New Meow Wolf Immersive Experience Coming to SXSW

February 11, 2022

Two New Permanent Meow Wolf “Portals” Come to...

May 11, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: