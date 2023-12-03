Meow Wolf Announces Inaugural Community Grant Awardees

The Meow Wolf Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has announced its inaugural Community Grant awardees, which include nine Texas-based organizations.

While Meow Wolf is a Public Benefit Corporation (B Corp) that focuses both on social impact and profit, in 2022 it established The Meow Wolf Foundation as a private charitable foundation. According to the foundation’s webpage, it supports organizations that provide increased access to arts education and training, utilizes arts as a tool to improve mental and emotional well-being, and conduct research and projects focusing on art and creativity as tools to develop innovative solutions.

In a press release, Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO and board chair of the Meow Wolf Foundation, stated, “As a company founded by artists, that employs artists, and celebrates the inner creative in everyone, Meow Wolf understands firsthand how creativity, imagination, and play can truly transform lives. Meow Wolf launched the Meow Wolf Foundation to deepen our commitment to communities and help amplify the critical work of those using art and creativity to change lives and build thriving creative communities.”

Julie Heinrich, Chief Impact Officer and head of the Meow Wolf Foundation, added, “Art and creativity has too often been seen as a nice-to-have, instead of a must-have. We want to change this conversation. Art and culture organizations typically receive the least amount of philanthropic giving nationally and we think there’s a tremendous opportunity to use art and creativity to heal and transform lives.”

In its inaugural year, the Community Grant program donated a total of $600,000 to 63 organizations in areas where Meow Wolf currently has (or is developing) locations: New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas. With Meow Wolf’s The Real Unreal opening earlier this year in Grapevine and a Houston location scheduled to open next summer, the Texas locations are the newest venues.

The Texas grant recipients include Cara Mia Theatre, Dallas Art Therapy, Spark! Dallas, Forest Forward, House of Shine, Resource Center, the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, and Project Row Houses.

About receiving the grant, Harrison Guy, Director of Arts & Culture for Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, remarked, “We are so excited to see The Meow Wolf Foundation invest in the 5th Ward community. This award will help us to continue our mission of creating an art rich community that celebrates the musical legacy of the 5th Ward with the support of The Mini-Music Museum.” Meow Wolf’s Houston location is set to debut in the Fifth Ward in 2024.

See the full list of grantees below.

516 Arts – Fulcrum Fund

Access Gallery

ArtWalk Santa Fe

Axle Projects

Cara Mia Theatre

Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation

City of the World

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Colectiva

Colorado Business Committee for the Arts

Creative Santa Fe

Dallas Art Therapy

Denver Art Society

Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe

Discovery Children’s Museum

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts

Earthseed Black Arts Alliance

Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation (5th Ward Cultural Arts District)

Film Prize Foundation

Forest Forward

House of Shine

Indigenous Ways

IndigenousAF (IAF Inc.)

Keres Learning Center

Keshet Dance Company

La Semilla Food Center

Las Vegas Indian Center

Latino Cultural Arts Center

Left of Center Art Gallery

Make Santa Fe

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Moving Arts Española

Museo de Las Américas

Native Realities

Nevada School for the Arts

New Mexico School for the Arts – Art Institute

Obodo Collective

Opportunity Village

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art

Parallel Studios, Inc.

Paseo Project

Poeh Cultural Center

Project Row Houses

RedLine Contemporary Art Center

Resource Center

Reunity Resources

Sacred Voices

Santa Fe Portalfest

Solidarity Fridge

Spark! Dallas

Su Teatro

Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center

Sun Valley Youth Center

Teatro Paraguas

Tewa Women United

The Center

The Neon Museum

Think 360 Arts for Learning

Tierra Nueva Counseling Center

University of New Mexico Foundation (UNM Children’s Psychiatric Center)

Vital Spaces

Working Classroom

Zuni Youth Enrichment Project