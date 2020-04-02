Houston Artists Affected By Coronavirus: Apply For Part of New $1.6M Warhol Foundation Grant

by Christopher Blay April 2, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Warhol Foundation Grant LogoThe Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced a $1.6m emergency grant program in 16 US cities for individual artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (16 cities = the grants will be handled through the Foundation’s Regional Re-granting Program partners.) $100,000 will be allocated to artists in each of the cities. The grants will be awarded to cover such basic needs as food, rent, medical costs and childcare.

The cities involved are Albuquerque, New Mexico; Baltimore; Chicago; Cleveland; Denver; Houston; Kansas City; Miami; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Portland, Maine; Portland, Oregon; Saint Louis; San Francisco and Washington DC.  The Foundation’s Facebook page lists these program partners, including three Houston Organizations: Aurora Picture Show, DiverseWorks, and Project Row Houses.

MARLON SAID TO ME, "MARIA, DON'T WORRY, IT'S JUST A MOVIE at Aurora Picture Show in Houston February 1 2020

MARLON SAID TO ME, “MARIA, DON’T WORRY, IT’S JUST A MOVIE was a program screened at Aurora Picture Show in Houston, February 2020

 

project row houses

Project Row Houses.

The other organizations are 516 ARTS, Baltimore Arts,  Realty Corp, Threewalls, Gallery 400, SPACES,  RedLine Contemporary Art Center, Charlotte Street, Spencer Museum of Art, Locust Projects,Visual Arts Fund, Antenna, Ashé Cac, Temple Contemporary, SPACE, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, The Luminary, Southern Exposure, and Washington Project for the Arts.

Diverseworks Houston

“The Warhol Foundation is committed to working at both the national and regional level to provide support for artists at this critical moment. With the help of our Regional Re-granting network, we are able to directly address the emergency-related needs of artists in cities where the level of on-the-ground, self-organised artistic activity is highest,” says Joel Wachs, President of the Warhol Foundation, as reported in The Art Newspaper.

Although Warhol Foundation grants are usually project-based, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of artists, and the unrestricted funds will go a long way to alleviate some of the burdens artists face.

For more on the Warhol Foundation, please visit its website here.

0 comment

You may also like

Plan a Trip! Project Row Houses to Lead...

June 14, 2018

Andrea Grover Wins Prestigious Award

May 17, 2014

Project Row Houses to Change Leadership

September 15, 2014

Artadia Announces Winners of Unrestricted $10K

June 9, 2017

Nasher Names First Artist-in-Residence: Rick Lowe

February 27, 2014

Glass Houses 27: JooYoung Choi

October 6, 2015

Two Hums Make a Whole: DiverseWorks to Present...

February 19, 2014

Looking At Art Turns 25! Now let’s all...

October 4, 2014

DiverseWorks’ Rachel Cook Leaving Houston for Seattle’s On...

November 17, 2017

Warhol Foundation Comes Through Again for Texas Arts...

July 11, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: