Houston Artists Affected By Coronavirus: Apply For Part of New $1.6M Warhol Foundation Grant

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced a $1.6m emergency grant program in 16 US cities for individual artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (16 cities = the grants will be handled through the Foundation’s Regional Re-granting Program partners.) $100,000 will be allocated to artists in each of the cities. The grants will be awarded to cover such basic needs as food, rent, medical costs and childcare.

The cities involved are Albuquerque, New Mexico; Baltimore; Chicago; Cleveland; Denver; Houston; Kansas City; Miami; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Portland, Maine; Portland, Oregon; Saint Louis; San Francisco and Washington DC. The Foundation’s Facebook page lists these program partners, including three Houston Organizations: Aurora Picture Show, DiverseWorks, and Project Row Houses.

The other organizations are 516 ARTS, Baltimore Arts, Realty Corp, Threewalls, Gallery 400, SPACES, RedLine Contemporary Art Center, Charlotte Street, Spencer Museum of Art, Locust Projects,Visual Arts Fund, Antenna, Ashé Cac, Temple Contemporary, SPACE, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, The Luminary, Southern Exposure, and Washington Project for the Arts.

“The Warhol Foundation is committed to working at both the national and regional level to provide support for artists at this critical moment. With the help of our Regional Re-granting network, we are able to directly address the emergency-related needs of artists in cities where the level of on-the-ground, self-organised artistic activity is highest,” says Joel Wachs, President of the Warhol Foundation, as reported in The Art Newspaper.

Although Warhol Foundation grants are usually project-based, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of artists, and the unrestricted funds will go a long way to alleviate some of the burdens artists face.

For more on the Warhol Foundation, please visit its website here.