Deadline Approaching: Applications for Cool Year-Long Fellowship Program

Project Row Houses (PRH) and the Center for Art and Social Engagement (CASE) at the University of Houston’s Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts are now accepting applications for their joint fellowship program. The year-long program invites artists and cultural practitioners to Houston’s Historic Third Ward to work alongside urban planners, educators and policy makers. Throughout the program, the fellows will engage in creative collaborations that involve the Third Ward community and address issues important to them.

The two chosen fellows will have a year-long mentorship under the guidance of two great local leaders: Sixto Wagan, director of CASE, and Ryan N. Dennis, PRH’s Curator and Programs Director. Local artists, faculty members, community members and selected leaders will offer their support during this process. At the end of their residency, the fellows will present their research-to-date to the public. The results of the combo program should be pretty interesting.

Applicants preferably have an undergraduate degree or equivalent experience. Non-Houston residents are encouraged to apply as well. Applications and all supporting materials are due by Thursday, November 15, 2018. Fellowship recipients will be notified by Thursday, December 13, 2018.

Application can be found here: https://bit.ly/2yo0o3v. For more information regarding the program, benefits and requirements, please visit: https://bit.ly/2yp2yzU.