Recontextualizing the Gallery Space: A Talk with DiverseWorks’ Ashley DeHoyos

This article is published concurrently with the Spring of Latino Art and the Latino Art Now! (LAN) national biennial conference and related programming taking place in Houston during the springtime of 2019.

Collective Presence, an evolving exhibition currently on view at DiverseWorks in Houston is described as “part exhibition, part curatorial concept, and part experiment.” It presents a program of micro artist residencies and public/community events inspired by ideas of land, territory, and decolonization in the Gulf Coast and Caribbean regions.

This week I sat down with Collective Presence curator Ashley DeHoyos of DiverseWorks, to chat about her curatorial inspiration and about how this exhibition functions as a mechanism for recontextualizing the gallery as a space for artistic presentation, and updates the conversation on what purpose galleries serve and who they operate for.

Theresa R. Escobedo: You’ve launched an ambitious program of activities for Collective Presence, and it seems that you’ve really departed from what is typical or traditional for a gallery presentation.

Ashley DeHoyos: Well, Xandra [Eden, of DiverseWorks] had the idea of hosting micro residencies in the gallery space, and was trying to figure out what that would look like and how we would actually do that. She had produced Lines Drawn, which was similar in program. Once I was hired, I realized that this idea was similar in format to a project called Cultural Platforms for Resistance that I did in D.C. (or right outside, in Rockville)… and in that I was playing with the use of space and what an exhibition could really be used for in terms of who can access the space and who we identify as artists. I’m really interested in two things — culture as a kind of medium to express ideas, and also really thinking through who the exhibition is for and questioning if there is a way to flip established roles and responsibilities in a weird way.

Cultural Platforms for Resistance featured a cohort of six artists who created anchor projects, and we developed public programming associated with those projects. The show was in September 2016, which was a very interesting political moment. We did create a kind of environment, but I had visions for that space that didn’t come to fruition, so I go back and forth about whether it was successful or not. When I got here, I thought: ‘Oh — I can use that formula for this and play with some of the things I didn’t get to play with there, but correct some of the things… .’

TE: That you learned from?

AD: … Right — from that experience.

TE: It’s fairly common to address how an artist’s personal experience influences his or her creative practice, and there’s an abundance of material and dialogue which considers that topic, but I think it’s interesting to consider how your curatorial perspective is creatively informed by your life.

AD: Well, I knew coming into this project that I have an interest in land and land politics and how that is also associated with cultural loss.

TE: Especially in this borderland context — for sure.