Here’s the Schedule for the 2019 Latino Art Now! Conference in Houston

April 4-6, 2019 marks the first-ever Houston installment of the Latino Art Now! Conference, a program that fosters conversations about issues relevant to contemporary Latinx artists. Now in its sixth edition, the conference, which is a program of the Inter-University Program for Latino Research (IUPLR), has been held in cities across the US, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and most recently, Chicago.

This 2019 conference, which is themed “Sight Lines and Time Frames,” will be held at the University of Houston (UH), and includes lectures, panel discussions, conversations, and more by local and national artists and scholars. Just a few highlights from the packed three-day program are below, via UH:

—3:30 PM on Thursday, April 4: Keynote address from Mari Carmen Ramírez, Wortham Curator of Latin American Art and director, International Center for the Arts of the Americas, Museum of Fine Arts-Houston

—12 PM on Friday, April 5: Public Art tour on the UH campus highlighting works by Latin American/Latino artists, led by María C. Gaztambide, director and chief curator, Public Art of the University of Houston System

—9 AM on Saturday, April 6: Artefacto: Preserving an Artist Legacy a discussion about the importance of archiving an artist’s work, centered around how Houston graffiti artist GONZO247 and Chicano muralist Leo Tanguma recreated Tanguma’s iconic 1973 mural The Rebirth of Our Nationality using Tanugma’s archives

To see the conference’s full program, go here.

In conjunction with the Latino Art Now! Conference, the IUPLR has also organized the Spring of Latino Art, a four-month city-wide event featuring exhibitions, performances, and programming by Latinx artists.