After Chernobyl, Life in a Ghost Town: BERLIN Collective

by Brandon Zech December 22, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

BERLIN Zvizdal performance about Chernobyl disaster

BERLIN, Zvizdal [Chernobyl –so far so close], 2016. Photo: Frederik Buyckx. Courtesy of the artists and DiverseWorks.

In 2019, the Antwerp-based performance collective BERLIN (Bart Baele, Yves Degryse, and Cathy Blisson) will be coming to Houston and Austin for performances of its cinematic play, Zvizdal.

The interdisciplinary performance tells the story of an elderly couple living in the town of Zvizdal. The couple, Pétro and Nadia, refused to evacuate their home in 1986 following the Chernobyl disaster. Since then, they have essentially been living in a ghost town: all of their former neighbors and acquaintances moved away in fear of the radioactive fallout of the disaster.

For their project about Pétro and Nadia, BERLIN followed the couple from 2011 to 2016, documenting how the years of solitude and lack of basic necessities (like electricity and running water) has changed their lives.

BERLIN’s shows in Houston and Austin are part of a larger U.S. tour of the performance that was co-organized by Fusebox in Austin. Other stops include: the Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, OH; the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati, OH; the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, MN; and PuSH International Performing Arts Festival, Vancouver, Canada.

Get tickets for BERLIN’s Texas stops below.

Austin, Texas: Presented by Fusebox at The Long Center
February 8 at 8PM
February 9 at 2PM
February 9 at 8PM
February 10 at 2PM
February 10 at 5PM

Houston, Texas: Presented by DiverseWorks at the MATCH
February 15 at 8PM
February 16 at 2PM
February 16 at 8PM

0 comment

You may also like

Houston Arts Resource Fair Saturday!

July 26, 2012

CounterCurrent: Moved by the Motion

May 19, 2014

Students to Present a Banquet of Art, Food,...

August 1, 2013

SPRING PREVIEW 2016

December 31, 2015

Top Five: April 7, 2016

April 7, 2016

Top Five: April 19, 2018

April 19, 2018

Apply Now for Round 8 Idea Fund $$$

October 9, 2015

2014 Idea Fund Grantees Announced

December 17, 2013

Looking At Art Turns 25! Now let’s all...

October 4, 2014

The Not-So-Secret is Out: DiverseWorks Will Move to...

November 4, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: