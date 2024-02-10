Houston and San Antonio Art Organizations Announce New Hires

Meow Wolf Houston and Ruby City in San Antonio have announced the appointment of new staff members.

Meow Wolf Houston, which is set to open later this year, has named Gil Perez as its General Manager. Mr. Perez has more than 25 years of experience working in the entertainment industry with a focus on operations and management. Most recently he served as the Vice President of Guest Experience at the Florida Aquarium. Prior to that he was the Chief Visitor Experience Officer at The Shed, a cultural center in New York City.

In a press release announcing his appointment, Mr. Perez stated, “I am excited to foster an inclusive staff that reflects the Houston community and one that is geared toward providing world class service. From making sure that we offer a warm welcome to a fond farewell, to using data to help inform decisions, Radical Welcome [a philosophy of guest experience that asserts that all are welcome] will integrate into the vibrant Meow Wolf culture.”

Meow Wolf is currently recruiting for a variety of positions at its Houston location, including roles in Operations, Marketing, Safety, and Facilities Management. Learn more about the current open positions and apply via the Meow Wolf website.

Last month, Ruby City named Patricia Morales as its new Head of Public Engagement & Communications. Previously, Ms. Morales served as Director of Young Artist Programs, a youth arts initiative originally launched by the Southwest School of Art that has now been integrated into the University of Texas at San Antonio. In this role, she led the planning, implementation, and assessment of community-based programs that served 3,000 participants each year. Prior to her time in San Antonio, Ms. Morales served as the Education Coordinator at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas.

In her new role at Ruby City, Ms. Morales will grow, develop, and diversify the organization’s programs while connecting with audiences and ensuring accessibility for all. Additionally, she will oversee communications with an eye toward inclusivity.

In a press release, Elyse Gonzales, Director of Ruby City, remarked, “Patricia’s appointment represents the culmination of a nationwide search for a truly unique individual capable of representing Ruby City to our many different constituencies. I’m delighted to welcome her to our team as her deep knowledge of community engagement, avid interest in contemporary art and regional artists in general along with her vast knowledge of San Antonio’s cultural landscape make her an important asset to our institution and our community at large.”

Ms. Morales said, “I am thrilled to join the staff at Ruby City to build on their existing relationships with local, regional and national communities while bringing my experience in arts management to foster new partnerships, opportunities and continue meaningful experiences with contemporary art for our patrons and community.”