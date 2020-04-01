Texas Museums to Merge and Consolidate, Hire Architects For New Mega-Complexes Around the State

by Christopher Blay April 1, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Fools-Day-Rendering-of-the-Mod-Kim-Carter

Architectural rendering for the new ModKimCarter Museum in Fort Worth.

In an effort to think outside the box in this moment of social distancing, museums in Texas are looking ahead and banding together to form Superhubs of art. We anticipate what some people are calling maybe the biggest capital campaigns the world has ever seen, and our Texas museums may never be the same.

There is no greater and shocking change than in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, The Kimbell Art Museum, and the Amon Carter Museum of America Art are merging to form the ModKimCarter. The mega-plex, currently being designed, will be temporarily housed in the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Fools-Day-Nash-The-Dal-Crow-Meadows

Architectural renderings for Nash: The DalCrow Meadows, in Dallas.

In Dallas, the Dallas Museum of Art, The Crow Collection of Asian Art, the Meadows Museum of Art, and the Nasher Sculpture Center will form Nash: The DalCrow Meadows, a sprawling complex that combines all the architectural elements we love about each of these buildings.

The area Museums have hired architect Lorenzo Pianoforte, whose work, people are saying, more and more, is great.

Not to be outdone, some area galleries are also capitalizing on the movement. Dallas’ Site131 and 12.26, and Fort Worth’s Artspace 111 will now be 12.26-131-111, which they have already registered as their common IP address. The Conduit Gallery and the Power Station found it made sense to connect as The Power Conduit.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

In Houston, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and The Menil Collection are combining, and will simply be called The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Fools-day-WitteSAMA-The-Ruby-McNay1

Architectural rendering for WitteSAMA: The Ruby McNay.

San Antonio-area museums, upon hearing the news, convened a hurried Zoom meeting and agreed that the San Antonio Museum of Art, Ruby City, The McNay, and the Witte should become WitteSAMA: The Ruby McNay.

Fools-Day-Ransom-The Mexic-Blan-Temporary

Architectural rendering of Ransom: The Mexic-Blan-Temporary, in Austin.

From the Texas Capitol, The Contemporary Austin has decided to meld with the Blanton Museum, the Harry Ransom Center and the Mexic-Arte. Ransom: The Mexic-Blan-Temporary will be a permanent institution for years to come.

Fools-DAy-Chinati-ChiantiReports are still coming in, but it seems that Chinati, after years of being mistaken for a fine Tuscan red blend, will simply tweak its name and begin bottling its own wine: The Chinati Chianti.

If any of these new museum mega-plexes offer a five-minute tour, we will be the first to bring it to you.

1 comment

You may also like

Austin’s $925 Million Bond Package Includes Money for...

July 10, 2018

Thirty Seconds: Week of January 27

February 2, 2013

Harry Ransom Center Acquires Archive of Photographer Fritz...

March 5, 2018

What Statement is the MFAH Making with “Statements”?

September 9, 2016

This Is Not a Café (Yet): Menil Launches...

October 19, 2013

Windows, Construction Mar MFAH Turrell Retrospective

August 19, 2013

The Art of Frank Reaugh at the Harry...

September 14, 2015

Sembène’s ‘Black Girl’ at the MFAH

February 21, 2017

MFAH Gets $100K Silver Polishing Grant from IMLS;...

July 12, 2012

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Announces Major...

October 4, 2018

1 comment

David Renner April 1, 2020 - 13:57

I love April Fools Day, even in this time of stress and anxiety. Thanks for the wonderful spoof.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: