Blanton Museum Announces Acquisition of 119 works from the Spanish and Portuguese Americas

by Glasstire February 7, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Blanton Acquires Huber Collection

Blanton Acquires Huber Collection

UT Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art is one of the premier collectors of Latin American Art in the country. In 1988, the Blanton became the first museum in the US to establish a curatorial position for Modern and Contemporary Latin American Art.

This week the Blanton announced that it has acquired the collection of Roberta and Richard Huber. The collection, built by the Hubers over 45 years, is composed of 119 objects from countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru, and ranges from paintings and sculpture to furniture and silverwork, notably expanding the Blanton’s holdings of art and objects from Latin America.

“My wife, Roberta, and I couldn’t have hoped for a better steward for our collection than the Blanton, an institution with a long legacy of leadership in the field of Latin American art.” Mr. Huber states.

States Blanton Director Simone Wicha: “This acquisition cements our commitment to the study and exhibition of art from the Spanish and Portuguese Americas, which we proudly launched in partnership with the Carl & Marilynn Thomas Art Foundation in 2016. The Huber collection will open up new possibilities for scholarship on this dynamic era of cultural exchange, supported by the unparalleled strength of UT’s Latin American studies program and the Blanton’s renowned expertise and resources in the field of Latin American art.”

Selections from the Huber Collection can be viewed in Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial America, opening at the Blanton on October 27th, 2019.

0 comment

You may also like

Mellon Foundation Gives the Blanton $504,000 to Start...

October 30, 2013

Rifkin resigns Blanton, Wicha up next

April 27, 2011

Blanton El anatsui Exhibition Opens to Record Crowds:...

September 30, 2011

Blanton Names Sherman as New Development Director

February 17, 2012

UT Loses Warhol’s Farrah Portrait to Ryan O’Neal

December 20, 2013

Blanton Museum Receives Iconic Fiberglass Sculptures By Luis...

December 31, 2012

Biggest Open House in Texas: Explore UT to...

February 24, 2012

Online Chinati Weekend: Smart Stuff to Stream Live...

October 11, 2013

Meatloaf Soup

November 20, 2014

Houston Philanthropist and Business Leader Jack Blanton Dies

December 30, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: