Blanton Museum Announces Acquisition of 119 works from the Spanish and Portuguese Americas

UT Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art is one of the premier collectors of Latin American Art in the country. In 1988, the Blanton became the first museum in the US to establish a curatorial position for Modern and Contemporary Latin American Art.

This week the Blanton announced that it has acquired the collection of Roberta and Richard Huber. The collection, built by the Hubers over 45 years, is composed of 119 objects from countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru, and ranges from paintings and sculpture to furniture and silverwork, notably expanding the Blanton’s holdings of art and objects from Latin America.

“My wife, Roberta, and I couldn’t have hoped for a better steward for our collection than the Blanton, an institution with a long legacy of leadership in the field of Latin American art.” Mr. Huber states.

States Blanton Director Simone Wicha: “This acquisition cements our commitment to the study and exhibition of art from the Spanish and Portuguese Americas, which we proudly launched in partnership with the Carl & Marilynn Thomas Art Foundation in 2016. The Huber collection will open up new possibilities for scholarship on this dynamic era of cultural exchange, supported by the unparalleled strength of UT’s Latin American studies program and the Blanton’s renowned expertise and resources in the field of Latin American art.”

Selections from the Huber Collection can be viewed in Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial America, opening at the Blanton on October 27th, 2019.