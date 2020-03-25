Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Offers Expanded Virtual Experience

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) has initiated a virtual museum experience to share with audiences online following its closure to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the hashtag #MFAHatHOME, the museum’s social-media platforms and online accounts are providing access to the MFAH collections and selected exhibitions, films, art-making activities, recorded lectures, artist’s talks, and more. Another feature of the MFAH’s virtual experience incorporates Google Arts & Culture, which we mentioned in our Top Five on March 19.

Some 6,856 items in the museum’s collection are available to view on its Google Arts platform, along with vignettes of a dozen exhibitions, and collection categories like “Modern Art,” “Baroque,” “Sculptor,” and “Mammal,” among others. The main attraction on the site are the virtual museum views of each of MFAH’s three campuses; MFAH, two views of MFAH Bayou Bend, and MFAH Rienzi.

Another feature of MFAH’s Virtual Museum is Movie Night with MFAH Films, which will screen the Brazilian film Bacurau online (a $12 fee will give viewers five days of access to the film).

For more on the MFAH Virtual Museum, please go here.