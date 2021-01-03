Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2020

by Glasstire January 3, 2021
end racism now mural in fort worth texas

Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby’s END RACISM NOW mural in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Elías Valverde II/The Shorthorn

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about the landmark events of 2020, and their takeaways from an unusual year.

“2020 is going to stand as this incredibly strange marker in so many people’s lives for so many reasons, and visual art is no exception.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

