Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2020

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech talk about the landmark events of 2020, and their takeaways from an unusual year.

“2020 is going to stand as this incredibly strange marker in so many people’s lives for so many reasons, and visual art is no exception.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

—Glasstire: Glasstire’s Best of 2020

—Glasstire: Glasstire’s Top Ten Stories of 2020

—Glasstire: Can You Immerse From a Distance?

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art to Get Hyperlocal?

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Racism, Art, and the Last Few Weeks

—Glasstire: Top Five: June 18, 2020. Art Versus Police Brutality

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the Arts

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

—Glasstire: More Cancellations, Closures, and News From Texas Art Institutions

—Glasstire: Coronavirus Closings and Cancellations In Texas Art

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Predictions and Hopes for the Coming Decade

—Glasstire: Letter From the Editor: Week of April 13

—Glasstire: A Letter From the Publisher

—Glasstire: A Letter From the Editor: The Pandemic

—Glasstire: The Devil’s Own Day in Houston: Letter from the Publisher