Texas Biennial 2020 Postponed; Programming Set For 2021

Today the Austin non-profit Big Medium announced that the Texas Biennial has been postponed. “After careful consideration and with guidance from our curators and partners, Big Medium has decided to postpone the seventh edition of the Texas Biennial,” the statement reads. “In light of the current and unprecedented challenges that all artists and arts organizations are facing, the Texas Biennial will shift programming and exhibition scheduling to 2021.”

The newly renamed 2021 Texas Biennial‘s co-curators and creative directors Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza will continue working through the end of this year, meeting with artists when and where possible, contingent on shelter-in-place and travel delays. “The health and wellbeing of artists, arts institutions, and the international community is of paramount concern to the biennial curators and Big Medium, and we wish all Texans health and safety during this time,” Big Medium’s statement continues.

The Biennial dates, confirmed artists, and additional details such as program partnerships will be released near the end of 2020.

The Texas Biennial is open to all artists living and/or working in Texas, artists native to Texas and Texas expats working anywhere in the world, and artists who have produced or exhibited significant work in Texas in the last three years. Artists attending Texas-based residency or fellowship programs are eligible, as long as the work submitted for consideration was produced or conceptualized while in Texas. Invitations to participate in the Texas Biennial are at the sole discretion of the curators. Artists will be selected on the basis of work entered. Works completed before 2017 should not be entered, and works shown more than twice in Texas since 2017 should not be entered.

Glasstire is committed to providing information to artists and arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. For artists’ resources during this time, please go to our updating news feed, and our classifieds section of Artists’ Resources.