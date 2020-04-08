50 Drawings In Solitude: Artist Clay Stinnett’s Corona Time Book

by Christopher Blay April 8, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Artist-Clay-Stinnett

Artist Clay Stinnett. Photo Credit: Danny Fulgencio

In between making grotesque paintings that evoke the Garbage Pail Kids all grown up and giving tattoos to mannequin heads, Dallas artist Clay Stinnett finds the time to draw his way out of the isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most artists right now, Stinnett is using this time to think and to make. But this is not necessarily quarantine-induced productivity. Stinnett is a prolific artist anyway, and makes and shows his paintings frequently, creates album covers (he is also a musician), and takes the work on the road to art fairs and flea markets.

Paintings-from-artist-clay-stinnett

Some of artist Clay Stinnett’s paintings from his doctor_cyclops Instagram page

 

Clay-Stinnette-Drawing-from-his-doctor-cyclops-instagram-pageBelow are some images from a series of drawings that caught my eye late last week on Stinnett’s social media posts. Stinnett is in the process of making 50 pages for his Corona Time Book, and here are a few of the first ten. There’s lots more on Stinnett’s  Facebook page and his Instagram account.

Clay-Stinnett-Corona-Time-Book-Sketches-1-April-2020

Clay-Stinnett-Corona-Time-Book-Sketches-2-April-2020

Clay-Stinnett-Corona-Time-Book-Sketches-3-April-2020

Clay-Stinnett-Corona-Time-Book-Sketches-4-April-2020

Clay-Stinnett-Corona-Time-Book-Sketches-5-April-2020

Clay-Stinnett-Corona-Time-Book-Sketches-6-April-2020

****

Clay Stinnett is an artist and musician who graduated from The University of North Texas in 2004 with a BFA in drawing and painting. He describes some of his work as “a concentration of the process of blending unlikely combinations of references and a collision of source material, applied with a frenetic and hyperactive style of mark making.”

0 comment

You may also like

Dallas Advocacy Group “Creating Our Future” Announces Donations...

March 27, 2020

Mid-America Arts Alliance Urges Participation in COVID-19 Damage...

March 24, 2020

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Offers Expanded Virtual...

March 25, 2020

Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the...

March 29, 2020

“Lucas, Can You See This?” National Cowboy Museum...

March 24, 2020

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Arts Funders Band Together, Launch Emergency Nationwide $10...

April 8, 2020

San Antonio Art & Culture Joins Luminaria For...

March 26, 2020

All of Our Guns, Part 1

December 13, 2015

Coronavirus Closings and Cancellations In Texas Art

March 11, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: