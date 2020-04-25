Home Remedy Mixtape #5: Houston Soul

by Peter Lucas and Flash Gordon Parks April 25, 2020
Glasstire’s Home Remedy Mixtapes series with Flash Gordon Parks and Peter Lucas brings you a new gem for the fifth week in a row! For this week’s mix, DJ Flash Gordon Parks draws from his deep collection of Houston soul records of the 1960s and ’70s.

“The mix includes cuts on the labels Ovide Records (Skipper Lee Frazier) and Jetstream Records (Huey Meaux),” says Flash. “Both of these men and labels were responsible for the Houston sound breaking through to the mainstream.” Flash has selected some of the lesser-known tracks by prominent Houston artists such as Fred Kibble and Bobo Mr. Soul.

Listen and enjoy!

Check back every Saturday for another installment of music.

Click on the arrow button below to listen to Flash Gordon Parks’ “Houston Soul” (or go here).

 

And check out the four previous mixtapes in the series… .

 

 

