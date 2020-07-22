Meet Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s Ten New Resident Artists

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced that ten artists will become its newest class of residents for 2020-21. Each year, nearly100 artists apply to the program from across the U.S. and abroad. Eight to ten artists are selected for a three-to-twelve-month residency. This year, a panel of jurors selected ten artists based on quality of creative work, ability to interact with the public, career direction, and program diversity. The artists, whose works cover a variety of craft disciplines including clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood and mixed media, are: Joan Brown; Chloe Darke; Hillerbrand + Magsamen; Hong Hong; Nicolle LaMere; Ellie Richards; Stephanie Robison; Latrelle Rostant; Michael Velliquette and Kirstin Willders.

Because HCCC has been closed since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resident artists will participate virtually, through live artist talks, interviews, demos, and studio tours. (Pre-COVID-19 residents studios were open twice a week for interaction with the public, allowing for exchanges between artists and visitors.)

New grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the John & Robyn Horn Foundation will support increased monthly stipends for the residents, as well as contribute to the operations, exhibitions, and administrative needs of the residency program.

For more about Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and the 2020-2021 residents, please visit their website here.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) is a nonprofit visual arts center founded to advance education on the process, product, and history of craft. Since 2001, HCCC has served as an important cultural and educational resource for Houston and the Southwest—one of the few venues in the country dedicated exclusively to craft at the highest level. HCCC provides exhibition, studio, and garden spaces to support the work of local and national artists and educators. Visitors learn about craft by viewing innovative exhibitions, engaging with on-site resident artists, and participating in hands-on educational programming.