Meet Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s Ten New Resident Artists

by Christopher Blay July 22, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Houston-Center-For-Contemporary-Craft

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced that ten artists will become its newest class of residents for 2020-21. Each year, nearly100 artists apply to the program from across the U.S. and abroad. Eight to ten artists are selected for a three-to-twelve-month residency. This year, a panel of jurors selected ten artists based on quality of creative work, ability to interact with the public, career direction, and program diversity. The artists, whose works cover a variety of craft disciplines including clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood and mixed media, are: Joan Brown; Chloe Darke; Hillerbrand + Magsamen; Hong Hong; Nicolle LaMere; Ellie Richards; Stephanie Robison; Latrelle Rostant; Michael Velliquette and Kirstin Willders.

Hillerbrand+Magsamen Virtual Home Tour online July 10 2020

Hillerbrand+Magsamen’s Virtual Home Tour, July 10, 2020.

Because HCCC has been closed since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resident artists will participate virtually, through live artist talks, interviews, demos, and studio tours. (Pre-COVID-19 residents studios were open twice a week for interaction with the public, allowing for exchanges between artists and visitors.)

Nicolle LaMere, EARTH: Echo of Footfall, installation view, October 2018.

Nicolle LaMere, EARTH: Echo of Footfall, installation view, October 2018.

New grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the John & Robyn Horn Foundation will support increased monthly stipends for the residents, as well as contribute to the operations, exhibitions, and administrative needs of the residency program.

For more about Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and the 2020-2021 residents, please visit their website here.

****

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) is a nonprofit visual arts center founded to advance education on the process, product, and history of craft. Since 2001, HCCC has served as an important cultural and educational resource for Houston and the Southwest—one of the few venues in the country dedicated exclusively to craft at the highest level. HCCC provides exhibition, studio, and garden spaces to support the work of local and national artists and educators. Visitors learn about craft by viewing innovative exhibitions, engaging with on-site resident artists, and participating in hands-on educational programming.

 

0 comment

You may also like

$1,000 National Red Bull Art Microgrant Expands to...

July 22, 2020

Mid-America Arts Alliance Partners to Form $10 Million...

June 17, 2020

Households in Quarantine, Part II

July 11, 2020

Top Five March 10, 2016

March 10, 2016

Texans for the Arts Urges Arts Organizations to...

March 21, 2020

New Series: Movie of the Day: “Get Carter”

March 17, 2020

Fort Worth’s Modern Art Museum Reopens July 1;...

June 11, 2020

Checking in With: Elaine Bradford

May 19, 2020

HAA Announces 2013 Grants: $215,000 Distributed to 24...

April 19, 2013

New York Art Org Announces Nationwide Relief Grants...

March 30, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: