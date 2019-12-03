Texas Biennial 2020 Open Call Announced

Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza, the curators and creative directors of the 2020 Texas Biennial, will consider some of the following questions as they conduct studio visits, planning, and engagement with artists and partner institutions: What are the historical, political, ecological and social conditions that impact the work artists are currently producing? What social or cultural impact are artists from Texas making? What identity politics are at stake in Texas? How are those issues reflected in contemporary art produced here and by Texans elsewhere? What does it mean to identify as Texan in the present moment?

Central exhibitions and programming will take place in Austin, but will expand t to include sites and cities across the state, with satellite exhibitions, performances, panels, and programs happening throughout the duration of the Biennial.

For more info and to apply, please go here.