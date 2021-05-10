Texas Biennial 2021 Artists Announced

The 2021 Texas Biennial will take place from September 1, 2021, through January 31, 2022. Austin art nonprofit Big Medium, organizers of the Texas Biennial, has announced the 51 participating artists and five museum partners of upcoming Texas exhibition. Organized around the theme A New Landscape, A Possible Horizon, the seventh run of the Biennial implements some changes. Co-organizers/curators Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza have spread the Biennial across five Texas museums, and will include exhibitions, programs, and public art in two host cities, San Antonio and Houston.

In another change to the Biennial for 2021, “Texpats,” described by the organizers as “Texas natives and artists with deep connections to the Lone Star State working in any part of the world,” are included, in addition to artists living and working in Texas. A final twist is the inclusion of international artists who include Texas and/or Texas History as a subject of their work.

“Intentionally broad in its scope and organized throughout the pandemic,” Garza explains, “the 2021 Texas Biennial is spread across San Antonio and Houston in order to realize a diversity of practices and explore a vast landscape of disciplines, themes, and historical events relevant to both Texas and contemporary global discourse. Principal themes of the project — the mutable histories contained within objects and people, activism and issues of racial and social justice, and narratives unique to the history and land of Texas — are examined in multiple creative disciplines and across multiple sites.”