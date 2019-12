The event: Glasstire Off Road with Vincent Valdez and John Keene. Houston-based artist Vincent Valdez and writer and MacArthur Fellow John Keene were the 2019 speakers for OFF ROAD: Conversations with Artists Offline. They closed out their insightful conversation with a moving impromptu performance — Valdez played trumpet as Keene read one of his most acclaimed poems.

The venue: Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH)

The city: Houston

The date: Friday, October 18, 2019 at 7 PM