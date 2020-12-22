Artadia, Houston Announces 2020 Finalists for Its Two-Artist $10,000 Award

National non-profit Artadia, which grants unrestricted awards to artists around the country, has selected five finalists for the Houston Artadia Award, the organization announced last Monday. ​Valentina Jager​, Cindee Travis Klement​, ​Bria Lauren, Anna Mavromatis​ and ​Phillip Pyle II ​have been selected as the 2020 Houston Finalists. The artists will each receive virtual studio visits with second-round jurors, from which two artists will be awarded $10,000 in unrestricted funds. Jager was a recipient of the second annual Houston Artadia Fellowship for Immigrant Artists last year, and received $2,500 in unrestricted funds from the Fellowship, which was introduced in 2018 as a response to Houston’s incredibly diverse immigrant artist communities.

Although New York-based, the organization, which began in 1999 in San Francisco, grants its merit-based financial awards to artists in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. It awards unrestricted grants; over the last 20 years, Artadia has awarded more than $5 million to more than 333 artists within its seven-city scope.

Last year’s winners were artists Adriana Corral​ and ​Vincent Valdez, selected from finalists who included Allison Hunter, Lovie Olivia, and Sarah Welch.

The 2020 Houston Artadia Award application, open to visual artists at any stage in their career and who were living and working within Harris County for a minimum of two years, was juried by Ashley DeHoyos​, Curator, DiverseWorks; ​Judy Ditner​, Curator of Photography and Digital Media, Yale University Art Gallery; and ​Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi​, Steven and Lisa Tananbaum Curator, Department of Painting and Sculpture, Museum of Modern Art, New York.