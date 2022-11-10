Houston Endowment’s New Headquarters Features Works by Renowned Local Artists

by Jessica Fuentes November 10, 2022
The Houston Endowment, a private foundation that supports the city’s arts, public parks, civic engagement, and pre-K through 12th-grade public education needs, moved into a new, custom-built building earlier this fall. The Foundation worked with Weingarten Art Group to curate works of art for the new space.

Formerly housed on the 64th floor of the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston (the tallest building in Texas), at the end of September the Endowment moved to its new building at 3683 Willia Street, at the edge of Spotts Park, west of downtown. The headquarters’ neighborhood is bordered by Buffalo Bayou, Montrose, and the Heights. 

A photograph of the exterior of the Houston Endowment's headquarters.

Houston Endowment Headquarters, Southwest view. Photo: Iwan Baan; Courtesy Houston Endowment

Designed collaboratively by Kevin Daly Architects, PRODUCTORA, and TLS Landscape Architecture, the 31,718-square-foot building boasts flexible collaborative spaces and an array of eco-friendly features, including solar panels and geothermal HVAC. Additionally, the new building is the first hybrid steel and cross-laminated timber project in the city. While the building likely meets LEED platinum certification requirements, the Foundation has determined that the investment needed to pursue the certification will be better spent towards its overall mission. 

Ann Stern, the president and CEO of the Houston Endowment, told Glasstire that though the organization had art on the walls of its past offices, its acquisition of new pieces marks the beginning of the organization’s permanent collection. To take on the important process of building a collection, the Foundation first assembled an advisory council, which consisted of a few board members, the Foundation’s arts program officer, and a former board member. The group then submitted requests for proposals to three local art advisors. Ultimately, Weingarten Art Group was the unanimous choice. 

The advisory council’s goals for the collection were to feature Houston-based artists and/or artists who have a strong Houston connection, and to choose artworks that reflect the idea of Houston as a vibrant and diverse city. The process started with Lea Weingarten presenting the council with a slideshow of about one hundred works of art. From there, the council voted on their top twenty pieces and Ms. Weingarten started conversations with artists. The first two works acquired for the collection were by Rick Lowe, founder of Project Row Houses, an organization which the Foundation has supported for decades, and Jamal Cyrus

The works hanging throughout the building  incorporate themes important to the Foundation’s mission, such as community, resilience, culture, and nature. All of the works were created within the last five years, many were made this year, and a few, like Julia Barbosa-Landois’ piece, were created specifically with the Foundation in mind. 

Ms. Stern told Glasstire that the Foundation does plan to expand the collection in the future, and starting in the first quarter of 2023 it will create a rotating gallery which will feature commissioned pieces by emerging local artists. For this, the Foundation will pay artists to create and display new work, and at the end of the exhibition the pieces will be returned to the artists who can then sell the work.

See below for a full list of artists and artworks included in the Houston Endowment’s newly formed permanent collection.

An installation image of Rick Lowe's “Untitled #011322" and Delita Martin's, “The Moons: Edition 8 of 9" and “Night Garden: Edition 4 of 10.”

Rick Lowe, “Untitled #011322,” 2022, acrylic and paper collage on canvas, 98 x 108 inches; and Delita Martin, “The Moons: Edition 8 of 9″ and “Night Garden: Edition 4 of 10,” both 2022, mixed media, 40 x 30 inches. Installed on the lower level of the Houston Endowment’s headquarters.

An installation image of Ami Mehta's “Vibrant Emerald."

Ami Mehta, “Vibrant Emerald,” 2022, enamel on aluminum panel, 120 x 168 inches.

An installation image of Julie DeVries's “Memory Drawing: Grasses in Shadow."

Julie DeVries, “Memory Drawing: Grasses in Shadow,” 2022, digital painting on vinyl, 88 x 340 inches.

An installation image of three works by Phillip Pyle II. Each is a black and white image of protesters marching in the street.

Phillip Pyle II, “Forgotten Struggle Series,” 2022, giclee on paper, 43 x 32 inches.

A photograph of Julia Barbosa-Landois' “Hold” installed in a meeting room at the Houston Endowment's headquarters.

Julia Barbosa-Landois, “Hold,” 2022, silkscreen, acrylic, and collage on paper, 42.75 x 72.75 inches. Installed in a meeting room at the Houston Endowment’s headquarters.

An installation image of a large-scale colorful painting by Gerardo Rosales.

Gerardo Rosales, “Carnival,” 2018, acrylic on canvas, 60 x 48 inches.

A photograph of Mark Francis' “The Boys: A Coming of Age Story” installed in a meeting room at the Houston Endowment's headquarters.

Mark Francis, “The Boys: A Coming of Age Story,” 2022, mixed media drawing on watercolor paper, 35 x 55 inches. Installed in a meeting room at the Houston Endowment’s headquarters.

Three abstract paper works by Sherry Tseng Hill.

Sherry Tseng Hill, “Still There Inside,” “Gini’s Dragonfly Wings,” and “Neither Day Nor Night,” all 2021, paper, 36 x 24 inches.

A large-scale vinyl work by JooYoung Choi.

JooYoung Choi, “Dreamship Resilient,” 2022, original reproduction on vinyl, 102 x 140 inches.
Another work, not pictured: JooYoung Choi, “Enough Room for Everyone Island,” 2022, original reproduction on vinyl, 102 x 140 inches.

A large-scale abstract fabric work by Jamal Cyrus.

Jamal Cyrus, “River Bends to Gulf (Double Time),” 2021, denim and cotton thread, 73 x 110.5 inches. 

An installation of a grid of 45 small works by Kate Mulholland.

Kate Mulholland, “Paper Agates,” 2020-2022, laminated paper, (45) 7 x 5 inches (unframed).

A large-scale mixed media work by Preetika Rajgariah.

Preetika Rajgariah, “love is an experience of infinity,” 2020, Auntie’s sari, acrylic + latex paint, yoga mats, 65.5 x 48 inches.

An installation image of two small assemblage works by Matt Manalo.

Matt Manalo, “Wave 01,” 2019, raw canvas, ink, charcoal, raw cotton, tracing paper, heavyweight watercolor paper, polyester fiber, wood glue on canvas, 21 x 12 x 3.25 inches & Matt Manalo, “Structure 02,” 2017, raw canvas, raw cotton, gesso, acrylic paint, graphite, charcoal, wood glue, gel medium on panel, 12 x 12 x 5.5 inches.

 

 

Disclosure: Glasstire is a grantee of the Houston Endowment.

