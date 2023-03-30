Top Five: March 30, 2023

by Glasstire March 30, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

A photograph of two cone-shaped headdresses with yellow designs, by artist Tammie Rubin.

Tammie Rubin, “Blue Headdresses and North Star,” 2023, stoneware, underglaze, house paint.

1.  Tammie Rubin: I am my best when I’m escaping
Big Medium (Austin)
March 17 – April 29, 2023

From Big Medium:

“Big Medium proudly presents I am at my best when I’m escaping by Tammie Rubin, our 2022 Tito’s Prize Recipient.

In this exhibition, the artist transforms the gallery space into a portal for escape and delves into her fascination with power objects, coded symbols, migration, rituals, and faith. Rubin employs ceramic conical forms, raised maps, and murals to create metaphysical, physical, and spiritual escape and relocation spaces. Using imagery and objects of the familiar, she contemplates ideas of authenticity and inherited meanings while inviting new considerations that open dream-like spaces of unexpected associations and dislocations.”

A fabric work by Matt Manalo featuring the words "Not Your Brown Brother" on vintage placemats.

Matt Manalo, “No Partaking,” 2019, embroidery on handmade vintage placemat from the Philippines, 10 x 64 inches. Photo by the artist.

2. Philippine-Made: The Work of Matt Manalo
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
February 11 – May 13, 2023

From the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft:

“Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) presents Philippine-Made: The Work of Matt Manalo, an exhibition of self-reflective sculptures made from air-dry clay, bamboo, and plant materials with cultural ties to Matt Manalo’s home country of the Philippines. Born in Manila, Manalo has spent half his life in America, an experience that has served as a pivotal point of inflection for the artist. The exhibition encapsulates his time living in the United States after immigrating with his family to Houston.”

A clay sculpture by Veronica Castillo of a nude female figure emerging from a desert plant.

Veronica Castillo, “Diosa del Maguey,” 2023, clay and Policomado, 22 inches.

3. Veronica Castillo: Tierra y Mujer
An Arte Gallery (San Antonio)
March 9 – April 2, 2023

From AnArte Gallery:

“AnArte Gallery is honored to present Veronica Castillo’s solo exhibition Tierra y Mujer, a contemporary art exhibition of clay sculptures depicting the relationship of women to the earth and all her elements. Through a deeply contemplative artistic practice, Castillo creates images of women and earth intertwined as allegorical representations of rebirth, regeneration, and regrowth. By focusing on literal, metaphorical and symbolic representations of women engaged in daily activities, such as planting and harvesting food, grinding corn, talking to birds, climbing trees, she hopes to expand how we understand procreation. While women are traditionally depicted as mothers, Castillo wants to honor women as life affirming radical matriarchs, caretakers of the earth, that also birth ideas and dreams.”

A detail from a video by Gretchen Marie Schaefer. The image is an aerial shot of a person walking down a dirt road with a long shadow.

Gretchen Marie Schaefer, detail from “Inclined Fold From Above,” 2021, digital video, 2.33 minutes.

4. Betting on the Sun
Texas Tech University Landmark Arts Gallery
February 16 – April 16, 2023

From Texas Tech University’s Landmark Arts Gallery:

“The artists and collaborative teams selected for this exhibition acknowledge and utilize facets of the historically bounded category of sculpture yet are not easily classified. Their work suggests an infinite malleability – a demonstration of elasticity and heterogeneity described by Rosalind Krauss in the seminal ‘Sculpture in the Expanded Field’ – while signaling a new era of logic rooted in survival.”

A double poster promoting two solo exhibitions by Ian Grieve and Sara Dotterer.

5. (De)compose: Sara Dotterer, Ian Grieve
Southern Methodist University Pollock Gallery (Dallas)
March 25 – April 15, 2023

From the Pollock Gallery:

(De)Compose is an interdisciplinary show with works that span painting, sculpture, virtual reality, and projection. Conceptually, the exhibition displays an exploration of the processes that allow decomposition or erasure to be a part of the work’s composition, emphasizing the power of cyclical ways of working.”

0 comment

You may also like

Little Galleries Pop Up in Houston’s Heights Neighborhood;...

December 29, 2021

Top Five: February 3, 2022

February 3, 2022

Kathryn Hall Named New HCCC Curatorial Fellow

November 15, 2012

Austin’s Big Medium Announces 2020 LINE Residency Artists

February 17, 2020

West Austin Studio Tour Announces 2019 Artists

March 9, 2019

Top Five: March 23, 2017

March 23, 2017

$15,000 Tito’s Prize Applications Open For Austin Artists

April 24, 2018

Texas Biennial set for 2020, Receives $25,000 Grant...

May 30, 2019

Big Medium Announces Open Call for 2022 Desert...

February 22, 2022

The Top Five Artist Residencies in Texas: July...

July 27, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: