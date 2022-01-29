The Houston Rockets and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Team Up with Local Artists to Create Commemorative Posters

The NBA is currently celebrating its 75th season and throughout 2021-22, there have been a variety of ways they are marking the occasion. From a jewel-encrusted basketball to specially designed uniforms that draw on the unique history of each team, the league, fans, and teams are finding their own ways to celebrate.
The Houston Rockets and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) have teamed up with local artists to create limited-edition posters. Each poster will be available for purchase at each of the eleven Remix Night games. Designs of the posters correspond with the influential Rockets alumni who will be honored at the games. The Rockets will also don their Remix uniforms on these nights.
In a press release announcing the collaboration, creator of the poster project, Houston-based artist Phillip Pyle II remarked, “Basketball and contemporary art are neighbors that just need a reason to visit.” It’s no surprise that Pyle, whose artistic background includes graphic design and whose stated interests include sports and popular culture, is behind this project.
Here is a list of past games, along with the Rockets alumni honored and the poster’s designer:
Game: Friday, November 12, 2021 vs. Portland
Honoree: Mario Elie
Poster designed by: Alexis Pye
Game: Friday, December 3, 2021 vs. Orlando
Honoree: Steven Francis
Poster designed by: Ann Johnson
Game: Friday, December 10, 2021 vs. Milwaukee
Honoree: Vernon Maxwell
Poster designed by: Gregory Michael Carter
Game: Friday, December 16, 2021 vs. New York
Honoree: Rudy Tomjanovich
Poster designed by: Phillip Pyle, II
Game: Friday, December 31, 2021 vs. Miami
Honoree: Moochie Norris
Poster designed by: Rabea Ballin
Game: Friday, January 7, 2022 vs. Dallas
Honoree: Bill Worrell
Poster designed by: Sarah Welch
Ready to get your hands on a commemorative poster? Mark your calendars for the remaining Remix Nights:
Friday, January 28, 2022
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Friday, March 11, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Friday, April 1, 2022
The posters available on the above nights will be designed by Tay Butler, Jack Massing, Matt Manalo, Stephen Wilson, and Robert Pruitt. The honorees have not yet been announced.