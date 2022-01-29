The Houston Rockets and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Team Up with Local Artists to Create Commemorative Posters

by Jessica Fuentes January 29, 2022
The NBA is currently celebrating its 75th season and throughout 2021-22, there have been a variety of ways they are marking the occasion. From a jewel-encrusted basketball to specially designed uniforms that draw on the unique history of each team, the league, fans, and teams are finding their own ways to celebrate. 

The Houston Rockets and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) have teamed up with local artists to create limited-edition posters. Each poster will be available for purchase at each of the eleven Remix Night games. Designs of the posters correspond with the influential Rockets alumni who will be honored at the games. The Rockets will also don their Remix uniforms on these nights.  

In a press release announcing the collaboration, creator of the poster project, Houston-based artist Phillip Pyle II remarked, “Basketball and contemporary art are neighbors that just need a reason to visit.” It’s no surprise that Pyle, whose artistic background includes graphic design and whose stated interests include sports and popular culture, is behind this project. 

Here is a list of past games, along with the Rockets alumni honored and the poster’s designer:

A poster designed by Alexis Pye featuring Houston Rockets alumni Mario Elie.

Houston Rockets X CAMH Poster Collaboration, “Mario Elie” by Alexis Pye

Game: Friday, November 12, 2021 vs. Portland
Honoree: Mario Elie
Poster designed by: Alexis Pye

Game: Friday, December 3, 2021 vs. Orlando
Honoree: Steven Francis
Poster designed by: Ann Johnson

Game: Friday, December 10, 2021 vs. Milwaukee
Honoree: Vernon Maxwell
Poster designed by: Gregory Michael Carter

A designed poster with large text at the top that reads, "Never Underestimate the Heart of a Champion." The bottom of the poster overlays various images of Rudy Tomjanovich in his roles as both player and coach for the Houston Rockets. In the bottom right corner are two gold NBA Championship trophies. Poster by Phillip Pyle II.

Houston Rockets X CAMH Poster Collaboration: “Rudy Tomjanovich” by Phillip Pyle II

Game: Friday, December 16, 2021 vs. New York
Honoree: Rudy Tomjanovich
Poster designed by: Phillip Pyle, II

A black and white poster created by Rabea Ballin, featuring Houston Rockets alumni Moochie Norris. The poster is in the style of a graphic novel and show various scenes of the basketball player alongside four text bubbles. The text reads, "Moochie for the steal!!!" "5-4-3-2-1... Moochie has to arch it... oooooh!!!!" "What an incredible, improbable, impossible shot!!!!!!!!" "Moochie Norris Moochie Norris wins the game!!!!!"

Houston Rockets X CAMH Poster Collaboration, “Moochie Norris” by Rabea Ballin.

Game: Friday, December 31, 2021 vs. Miami
Honoree: Moochie Norris
Poster designed by: Rabea Ballin

A poster with a green background shows five rows of fans watching a basketball game. The back row of fans hold up letters that spell out "Rockets." In the foreground, at the bottom of the poster are two announcers including Bill Worrell. Poster by Sarah Welch.

Houston Rockets X CAMH Poster Collaboration, “Bill Worrell” by Sarah Welch

Game: Friday, January 7, 2022 vs. Dallas
Honoree: Bill Worrell
Poster designed by: Sarah Welch

Ready to get your hands on a commemorative poster? Mark your calendars for the remaining Remix Nights:

Friday, January 28, 2022
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Friday, March 11, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Friday, April 1, 2022

The posters available on the above nights will be designed by Tay Butler, Jack Massing, Matt Manalo, Stephen Wilson, and Robert Pruitt. The honorees have not yet been announced.

