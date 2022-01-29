The Houston Rockets and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Team Up with Local Artists to Create Commemorative Posters

The NBA is currently celebrating its 75th season and throughout 2021-22, there have been a variety of ways they are marking the occasion. From a jewel-encrusted basketball to specially designed uniforms that draw on the unique history of each team, the league, fans, and teams are finding their own ways to celebrate.

The Houston Rockets and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) have teamed up with local artists to create limited-edition posters. Each poster will be available for purchase at each of the eleven Remix Night games. Designs of the posters correspond with the influential Rockets alumni who will be honored at the games. The Rockets will also don their Remix uniforms on these nights.

In a press release announcing the collaboration, creator of the poster project, Houston-based artist Phillip Pyle II remarked, “Basketball and contemporary art are neighbors that just need a reason to visit.” It’s no surprise that Pyle, whose artistic background includes graphic design and whose stated interests include sports and popular culture, is behind this project.

Here is a list of past games, along with the Rockets alumni honored and the poster’s designer:

Game: Friday, November 12, 2021 vs. Portland

Honoree: Mario Elie

Poster designed by: Alexis Pye

Game: Friday, December 3, 2021 vs. Orlando

Honoree: Steven Francis

Poster designed by: Ann Johnson

Game: Friday, December 10, 2021 vs. Milwaukee

Honoree: Vernon Maxwell

Poster designed by: Gregory Michael Carter

Game: Friday, December 16, 2021 vs. New York

Honoree: Rudy Tomjanovich

Poster designed by: Phillip Pyle, II

Game: Friday, December 31, 2021 vs. Miami

Honoree: Moochie Norris

Poster designed by: Rabea Ballin

Game: Friday, January 7, 2022 vs. Dallas

Honoree: Bill Worrell

Poster designed by: Sarah Welch

Ready to get your hands on a commemorative poster? Mark your calendars for the remaining Remix Nights:

Friday, January 28, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022

The posters available on the above nights will be designed by Tay Butler, Jack Massing, Matt Manalo, Stephen Wilson, and Robert Pruitt. The honorees have not yet been announced.