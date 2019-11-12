Houston: Artadia Award Open Call Closes November 15; December 6 For Fellowship

The deadline for artists to apply for grants from Artadia, the New-York-based national non-profit organization, is this Friday, November 15. Although New York-based, the organization, which began in 1999 in San Francisco, grants its merit-based financial awards to artists in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. It awards unrestricted grants; over the last 20 years, Artadia has awarded more than $5 million to more than 333 artists within its seven-city scope.

Also, Artadia awarded five inaugural Houston Artadia Fellows in January: Abdul Basit (from Pakistan); Lanre Buraimoh (Nigeria); Eduardo Herrera (Ecuador); Karen Navarro (Argentina); and Sanya Wafeq (Afghanistan). The Arcadia Fellowship supports immigrant and refugee artists in the Houston art community. Application to the fellowship ends on December 6. This year, the $2,500 award came with studio visits, discussion of artwork and practices, and introductions to the Houston art community. Artadia employs a rigorous two-tier jury process that combines local expertise with outside perspective from leading national and international curators and artists. A preliminary panel evaluates all submissions and selects five finalists. A second panel of two curators based in the award city will conduct studio visits with the five finalists. From the finalists, the jurors will designate two awardees to receive unrestricted funds of $10,000.

Irene Mei Zhi Shum, Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the Menil Collection in Houston, will serve as one of this year’s jurors.

Houston Awardees will be announced January, 2020. Eligibility requirements apply and are listed below:

Be a contemporary visual artist (making artwork for presentation in a contemporary art context: museum, galleries, arts non-profit, the public art realm, etc. Artadia does not fund filmmakers making films for distribution in cinematic venues).

Live and work within Harris County

Have resided in Houston for a minimum of two years.

Not currently be enrolled in an art-related degree program.

Not be related to Artadia staff or directors in any way.

Have not previously received an Artadia Award or an award from The Art Council for $10,000 or more.

The Awards are based on merit: defined as a rigorous engagement with a set of ideas embodied in materials, a depth of practice and a clearly articulated and developed voice. Artadia does not fund projects.

Previous jurors have recommended that artists submit work that has been created within the past three years. Though you may submit more than one slide of the same artwork, we recommend that you provide a representative sample of the breadth of your creative work.

Video submissions are limited to video art, animation, and performance documentation. Feature-length commercial films and documentaries, music videos, and commercial music projects are not eligible. Please do not send documentation of sculpture or other works as video. If time-based media is not your primary medium, do not use this option.

For more information and to apply, please go here.