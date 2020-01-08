Attention Artists! Join the Texas Touring Roster For 2020-2022. Deadline: January 31

by Christopher Blay January 8, 2020
Through January 31, the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) is taking applications for Texas artists to be listed on the 2020-2022 Texas Touring Roster. Artists and film/media-based artists can submit a single performance work, workshop, master class, lecture-demonstration, arts education component, and/or residency. TCA especially encourages various kinds of submissions:

  • mural artists, especially those who do community-based collaborative work
  • mobile visual art experiences that can tour to smaller Texas communities (mobile foundry, mobile photo/film lab, mobile clay studio, portable print studio);
  • teaching artists with time-based hands-on visual, media, or digital arts activities that can be brought to various communities
  • art-making classes open to the public

Notable visual artists on the touring roster have included Vincent Valdez and Dornith Doherty, and some of the most recognizable names in Texas music, performance, and theater, such as Robert Ely, Montopolis, Guy Forsyth, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Sarah Hickman, Indigenous Cultures Institute, and others.

To apply to the roster, please follow the application link here.

The Texas Touring Roster is a listing of Texas-based artists and companies who tour the state to provide quality arts experiences. It is open to all artistic disciplines: dance, music, theater, literature, storytelling, visual arts, and film/media arts. Being listed on the Texas Touring Roster attests to an artist’s quality and allows the artist to refer potential clients to the Arts Respond Performance Support grant program for partial funding.

 

