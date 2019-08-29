Top Five: August 29, 2019 with Natalie Hegert

by Glasstire August 29, 2019
Christina Rees and guest host Natalie Hegert on the landscape as cinematic overture, a knockout solo show in San Antonio, and the way to combine a round of golf with art.

“It is inside? Yes? So, air-conditioned. Minigolf.”

 

San-Jacinto-college-south-gallery-is-transformed-into-an-indoor-mini-golf-course-based-on-houston-bayou-system

1. Golf Coast Minigolf
San Jacinto College South Campus Gallery, Houston
August 26 – September 27

An interactive exhibition at San Jacinto College South Campus Gallery.

 

Sarah-Fox-And-then-I-met-You-at-Sala-Diaz-in-San-Antonio-August-24-2019

2. Sarah Fox: And Then I Met You 
Sala Diaz Gallery, San Antonio
August 24 – September 20

A solo exhibition featuring work by Sarah Fox.

 

Reflections-Projections-Collections-The-Landscape-in-Review-at-Spin-Gallery-UTD-in-Dallas-August-23-2019

3. Reflections, Projections, Collections: The Landscape in Review
SP/N Gallery, University of Texas at Dallas
August 16 – September 15

An exhibition of  North Texas artists and selected works from the UT Dallas Comer Collection. Artists are Jeff Baker, Carolyn Brown, Dornith Doherty, Debora Hunter, and Alisa Eykilis along with collected works of Ansel Adams, James Baker, Russel Chatham, Nicole De Vore, Jody Forester, and David Muench.

 

Justin-Favela-combo-platter-from-All-you-can-eat

4. Justin favela: All You Can Eat
Houston Center For Contemporary Craft
May 31 – September 1

A solo exhibition featuring a large site-specific installation by Justin Favela. See our review here.

 

Zach-Morriss-Directions-at-LHUCA-in-Lubbock-August-2-2019

5. Zach Morriss: Directions
Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, Lubbock
August 2 – September 28

A solo exhibition featuring work by Zach Morriss.

