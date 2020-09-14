Bi-Partisan ‘PLAN YOUR VOTE’ Initiative Launches With Artists and Museums

PLAN YOUR VOTE, a 2020 initiative of Vote.org, will launch a political campaign focused on “removing structural barriers to voting and increasing voter turnout at the polls.” The bi-partisan initiative is in partnership with a national alliance of artists, museums, arts organizations including Texas-based nonprofit art spaces such as Ballroom Marfa, Blaffer Art Museum (Houston), Blanton Museum of Art (Austin), DiverseWorks (Houston), Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas), and The Contemporary Austin. The full list of participating museum and non-profit partners can be found here.

The free library of voting advocacy images by artists can be found here and includes works from Texas-based artist Vincent Valdez (whose poster appears at the top of this story), as well as Guerrilla Girls, Jenny Holzer, Kamrooz Aram, Sanford Biggers, Marylin Minter, and dozens of others. For the complete list, please go here.

For more on PLAN YOUR VOTE, please go here.

****

Recognizing the role museums have historically played as sites of civic engagement and dialogue, the project’s architect, gallerist Christine Messineo, created a national alliance of art institutions to bolster the database’s public visibility and implementation on social media.