Bi-Partisan ‘PLAN YOUR VOTE’ Initiative Launches With Artists and Museums

by Christopher Blay September 14, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Plan Your Vote Poster by artist Vincent Valdez.

Plan Your Vote poster by Vincent Valdez

PLAN YOUR VOTE,  a 2020 initiative of Vote.org, will launch a political campaign focused on “removing structural barriers to voting and increasing voter turnout at the polls.” The bi-partisan initiative is in partnership with a national alliance of artists, museums, arts organizations including Texas-based nonprofit art spaces such as Ballroom Marfa, Blaffer Art Museum (Houston), Blanton Museum of Art (Austin), DiverseWorks (Houston), Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas), and The Contemporary Austin. The full list of participating museum and non-profit partners can be found here.

Plan Your vote poster by Marilyn Minter

Plan Your vote poster by Marilyn Minter

The free library of voting advocacy images by artists can be found here and includes works from Texas-based artist Vincent Valdez (whose poster appears at the top of this story), as well as Guerrilla Girls, Jenny Holzer, Kamrooz Aram, Sanford Biggers, Marylin Minter, and dozens of others. For the complete list, please go here.

PLAN YOUR VOTE Posters, from left- Elka Krajewska, Em Rooney, Guerrilla Girls, Isabel Yellin, and two by Jesse Duquette

PLAN YOUR VOTE posters, from left: Elka Krajewska, Em Rooney, Guerrilla Girls, Isabel Yellin, and two by Jesse Duquette.

For more on PLAN YOUR VOTE, please go here.

****

Recognizing the role museums have historically played as sites of civic engagement and dialogue, the project’s architect, gallerist Christine Messineo, created a national alliance of art institutions to bolster the database’s public visibility and implementation on social media. 

0 comment

You may also like

Vernon Fisher retrospective opening in LA this week

June 15, 2015

A Glasstire Party + Zines in Houston!

October 29, 2016

Austin’s Blanton Museum Launches Music Residency Program

July 16, 2017

Exit Interview: Claudia Schmuckli

August 30, 2016

Where is Ana Mendieta? In Dallas!

July 27, 2016

Rogers on “How Arrogance And Greed Made Museum...

April 23, 2012

New DiverseWorks Fellowship for Houston Artists Outside the...

June 2, 2019

Don’t Miss Robert Storr in Fort Worth April...

April 13, 2017

DiverseWorks Brings Back “12 Minutes Max!”

March 21, 2018

Top Five: March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: