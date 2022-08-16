Dallas Contemporary Appoints Lucia Simek as Director of External Affairs

Dallas Contemporary has announced the appointment of Lucia Simek as its Director of External Affairs, a newly established position.

Ms. Simek is a writer, artist, curator, and art programmer with two decades of experience. Since 2014, she has served as the Senior Manager of Communications and International Programs at the Nasher Sculpture Center. During her tenure at the Nasher, Ms. Simek oversaw all exhibition media relations and was instrumental in launching the Nasher Prize in 2015. She also served as Editor in Chief of the museum’s biannual magazine.

Outside of that role, Ms. Simek recently organized a series of public talks at the Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas, featuring guest speakers such as novelist Randy Kennedy, artist Tom Sachs, architecture critic Mark Lamster, playwright Will Arbery, and folk-art historians Bruce and Julie Webb. She also wrote for Glasstire from 2010 through 2014.

In a press release announcing Ms. Simek’s appointment, Dallas Contemporary’s recently hired Executive Director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lucia to Dallas Contemporary in this new role, dedicated to all aspects of the museum’s public engagement. Her broad experience in arts communication, administration, and programming will provide a strong foundation of new initiatives and procedures at Dallas Contemporary, while her deep, respected ties to both the regional art community and those farther afield internationally will fortify the museum’s connections and impact. Her work as Director of External Affairs will be invaluable as Dallas Contemporary begins this new chapter.”

About her new role, Ms. Simek told Glasstire, “Dallas Contemporary has been a cultural fixture in the city for over four decades and, more recently, a provocative force on the global stage. As Dallas’s only kunsthalle, it has so much potential to challenge the boundaries of the institutional presentation of art and redefine how artistic discourse in Dallas might look. I’m thrilled to work along Executive Director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies to do this good work, bringing all of my many professional and creative hats to bear in this exciting forum.”

Ms. Simek will begin her new position on September 1, 2022.