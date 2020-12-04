Artist On Artist: Jin-Ya Huang

by Christopher Blay December 4, 2020
Artist Jin-Ya Huang, Center. Break-Bread-Break-Borders-photo-by-Rey-Barrera

Artist Jin-Ya Huang of Break Bread, Break Borders, pictured at center. Photo credit: Rey-Barrera.

Artist on Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

For this week’s episode, Christopher Blay is joined by Jin-Ya Huang, the interdisciplinary artist and founder of the Dallas-based initiative Break Bread, Break Borders. Huang shares ideas about Social Practice, the immigrant experience, and bridging communities, one meal at a time.

“It’s always like: In here we’re an artist, in here we’re a social entrepreneur, in here we’re making policy changes. Whatever it is, it’s being in a space where we feel like we’re needed the most to make social impact.”

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

