The Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans Open Call Extended; Application Fees Waived

Gulf Coast artists are invited to apply to the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans (CAC) 2020 exhibition Make America What America Must Become. The exhibition would have premiered at the CAC this summer, but has been rescheduled for the fall. The deadline for submissions has been extended to April 30, and the call is open to artists living in the coastal states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and a Florida. All applications fees are waived.

CAC is seeking art from its members that examines the manifestation of power in culture, politics, economics, and ecology. Artists may enter up to four works of art of any medium. To apply, please go here.

More about the exhibition:

“America is an anxious nation chasing a more perfect union. As its political body struggles along the arc of justice, the truths “we” hold rarely appear self-evident. Complicated by an overtly mediated era, today’s social movements demand a punctuated examination of #historicalconsequence and #power. At this moment, the distance between Art and Politics—reflection and response—seems to be collapsing. In a letter to his nephew on the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, philosopher and American commentator, James Baldwin, offered an optimistic but urgent message, “Great men have done great things here, and will again, and we can make America what America must become.”

“The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) is a multidisciplinary arts center dedicated to the presentation, production, and promotion of the art of our time.