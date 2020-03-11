Project Row Houses’ Ryan Dennis Heads To Mississippi Museum of Art

Ryan N. Dennis, Curator and Programs Director for Project Row Houses (PRH) in Houston has been appointed Chief Curator and Artistic Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art’s Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE). As reported by ARTFIX Daily, the press announcement was made by Betsy Bradley, Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA/the Museum).

Dennis is one of two new curatorial appointments to the museum following a national search, and will begin her position in April. The other appointee, Holly R. Harrison, most recently of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in New York, will assume the role of Deputy Director for Art and Programs.

Dennis’ role as Chief Curator and Artistic Director of CAPE will be to develop MMA’s exhibitions and related programming, getting the community involved beyond the museum’s walls, and adding to the museum’s collection.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Mississippi Museum of Art at this moment in time,” Dennis states in the announcement. “The MMA is doing important work around restitution, engagement, and visioning new futures for the local and national community. I look forward to bringing my experiences from Project Row Houses into a museum setting because it allows me to push the boundaries of what museums traditionally have done.”

Dennis continues: “Having the opportunity to expand the collection, elevate the histories of the South, and invest in Black optimism as a way to approach exhibition making and intersectional dialogue is of utmost importance. I look forward to working collaboratively with Betsy, Holly, and my MMA colleagues. The South is the belly of America’s troubled past, a region wherein so much beauty resides, and a site for cultural production that reverberates out — I am honored to be here and be a voice that amplifies artists of our time, the goals of the MMA, and the Jackson community.”