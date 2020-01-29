Amon Carter Museum of American Art Acquires Ruth Asawa Sculpture

Ruth Asawa’s Untitled (S.453, Hanging Three-Lobed, Three-Layered Continuous Form within a Form) (ca. 1957-59) has been acquired by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth. It has been on view at the museum since late October. The announcement today of the landmark acquisition establishes the Carter as the only institution in the country to have this type of Asawa’s work in its collection.

The looped-wire sculpture, in a style Asawa is most recognized for, is a unique example of her continuous “form-within-a-form” hanging sculpture, and represents the first major three-dimensional work by a West Coast artist to enter the Carter’s collection, which also includes more than fifty lithographs created by Asawa at the Tamarind Lithography Workshop (New Mexico).

Untitled (S.453) was created for Asawa’s brother George, who took care of the siblings’ aging parents. The sculpture is a rare example of the artist’s work in that it is composed from a single line of intricately hand-looped iron wire, which creates three interior lobes and adds two subsequent layers. Via the Amon Carter: “The continuous line from the interior form of the bottom lobe to its completion at the outer layer of the top lobe is the only three-lobed, three- layered continuous form-within-a-form sculpture that the artist made from one wire.”

States the Amon Carter’s Executive Director Andrew J. Walker: “The addition of this remarkable work by the celebrated American artist Ruth Asawa exemplifies the museum’s collecting commitment to acquire work of the highest quality that represents important periods throughout the history of American art.”

Widely considered among the most significant artists of the mid-20th century, Asawa studied with artist Josef Albers at Black Mountain College in North Carolina, where she began experimenting with her forms.

Says Shirley Reece- Hughes, the Amon Carter’s Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper: “Asawa transformed sculpture’s potential and meaning with her continuous form-within-a-form hanging spheres. Untitled (S.453) challenges our perceptions of mass, light, and space.”