On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 5

by Glasstire March 24, 2019
Day five of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based artist and curator Rebecca Marino. On the episode, she talks with four individuals participating in Satellite: Sarah Sudhoff, Ana Vizcarra Rankin, Daniel Lisi, and Sherri Littlefield — and with the event’s producer, Anna-Liisa Benston.

This is the fifth in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite. You can listen to the other podcasts from the series here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4. You can see photos from the fair here.

Rebecca Marino and Brandon Zech at the Satellite Art Show in Austin Texas

Rebecca Marino and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Sarah Sudhoff performing at Satellite Austin

Sarah Sudhoff performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Rebecca Marino, Sarah Sudhoff, and Brandon Zech of Glasstire at the 2019 Satellite Art Show

Rebecca Marino, Sarah Sudhoff, and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

art by Ana Vizcarra Rankin at the Satellite art fair

Artwork by Ana Vizcarra Rankin at the 2019 Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Rebecca Marino and Ana Vizcarra Rankin at the 2019 Satellite Art Show

Rebecca Marino and Ana Vizcarra Rankin at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Virtual Reality by Petra Cortright with FLoat Land at Satellite Austin art fair

A virtual reality piece by Petra Cortright at Float Land at the 2019 Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Petra Cortright VR at Satellite Austin Float Land

A virtual reality piece by Petra Cortright at Float Land at the 2019 Satellite Art Show. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Daniel Lisi and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art show in Austin Texas

Daniel Lisi of Float Land and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Rebecca Marino and Anna-Liisa Benston at the 2019 Satellite art show in Austin Texas

Rebecca Marino and Anna-Liisa Benston at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

