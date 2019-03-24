On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 5

Day five of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based artist and curator Rebecca Marino. On the episode, she talks with four individuals participating in Satellite: Sarah Sudhoff, Ana Vizcarra Rankin, Daniel Lisi, and Sherri Littlefield — and with the event’s producer, Anna-Liisa Benston.

