On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 4

by Glasstire March 20, 2019
Day four of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based artist Tammie Rubin. On the episode, Brandon Zech talks with Rubin about what’s up with ceramics, the grittiness of Austin art spaces, and how artists can build the kind of community they want to be a part of.

This episode also features two other conversations: the first with Satellite exhibiting artist Fati Jafri, and the second with Sara Vanderbeek and Eric Manche of DORF, an Austin alternative space. To listen to the other podcasts we recorded at the fair, go here.

artist Tammie Rubin and Brandon Zech at the Glasstire Podcast at the Satellite art show in Austin

Tammie Rubin and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Future Souvenirs art installation at the Satellite art show in Austin Texas 1

Artwork from the Future Souvenirs booth at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Future Souvenirs art installation at the Satellite art show in Austin Texas 1

Artwork from the Future Souvenirs booth at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Fati Jafri and Brandon Zech at the Satellite art show in Austin Texas

Fati Jafri of Future Souvenirs and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

 

Eric Manche, Sara Vanderbeek of DORF at the Satellite art show in Austin Texas

Eric Manche, Sara Vanderbeek, and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Glasstire/Jennifer Battaglia

