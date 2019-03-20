On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 4

Day four of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based artist Tammie Rubin. On the episode, Brandon Zech talks with Rubin about what’s up with ceramics, the grittiness of Austin art spaces, and how artists can build the kind of community they want to be a part of.

This episode also features two other conversations: the first with Satellite exhibiting artist Fati Jafri, and the second with Sara Vanderbeek and Eric Manche of DORF, an Austin alternative space. To listen to the other podcasts we recorded at the fair, go here.