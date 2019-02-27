Austin’s Satellite Art Show Announces Exhibitors & Programs for March Event

The Satellite Art Show, a national art fair that highlights emerging and artist-run organizations and galleries, has shared with Glasstire the participating groups and spaces for its 2019 event in Austin. Set to run from March 13-17 at the Museum of Human Achievement (MoHA) concurrently with the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, Satellite Austin will feature 24 organizations from across the US, including live artist performances and screenings, and music showcases by collectives, bands, and record labels.

One of the highlights of the fair is the number of participating Texas-based artists and spaces: 7 of the 24 exhibiting organizations are Texas-based, and, through a partnership with Houston-based performance artist and festival organizer Julia Claire Wallace, the fair’s live performance lineup features familiar figures from Texas’ performance-art scene, including Christian Cruz, Michael Anthony García, Ryan Hawk, Henry Sanchez, and Jim Pirtle, among others.

Glasstire has partnered with Satellite Austin and will be on site during the five-day event to record a podcast with fair attendees and guest hosts. In the DIY spirit of Satellite’s fairs, Glasstire’s staff will produce the podcast in a van-turned-sound booth just outside of MoHA’s building.

See below for a full list of exhibitors, performers, screenings, and a day-by-day breakdown of the event, via Satellite. For more, visit Satellite’s website.

Participating Organizations

1. Float Land; Los Angeles, CA

2. Performance is Alive; New York, NY

3. Spicy Curtains; New Orleans, LA

4. Famous on Mars; Brooklyn, NY

5. The Haunt; Brooklyn, NY

6. Haute to Death; Detroit, MI

7. AWOL; Los Angeles, CA

8. BrobDinGang; Philadelphia, PA

9. Arcade Project; New York, NY

10. Treat Gallery; New York, NY

11. Músed CBD Oil Activation

12. Off Center Art Center; Melbourne, FL

13. Jumper Maybach; Houston, TX

14. Glasstire; Houston, TX (outdoor)

15. Cage Match Project; Austin, TX

16. Kitty Cat Condominiums; Calcatta (outdoor)

17. Roving Gallery; New Orleans, LA (outdoor)

18. Plastique Project; Austin TX

19. Prism House; New York, NY

20. Johanna Jaskowska; Berlin, GR

21. Black Lake Collective; New York, NY

22. Holodeck Records; Austin, TX

23. Super Secret Records; Austin, TX

24. Dream Logic; Austin, TX

Live Performances

Christian Cruz (Dallas, TX), Serap Erincin (New Orleans, LA), Michael Anthony García (Austin, TX), Nicole Goodwin (New York, NY), Ryan Hawk, (Houston, TX), Prism House + Matt O’Hare (New York, NY), Henry Sanchez (Houston, TX), Jim Pirtle (Houston, TX), SickDin (Brooklyn, NY), Sarah Sudhoff (Houston, TX), Antonius Tin-Bui (Houston, TX), Julia Claire Wallace (Houston, TX)

Screenings

Christie Blizard (San Antonio, TX), Charles Chace and Ginger Wagg (Carrboro, NC), Chun Hua Catherine Dong

(Montreal, Canada), Tif Robinette + Ian Deleón (Gainesville, FL), Kiyo Gutiérrez (Guadalajara, Mexico), Pei Ling Ho (New York, NY), Manuel López (Daimús, Spain), Jenna Maurice (Bouder, CO), Maryam Nazari (London), Alison Pirie (Brooklyn, NY), Rocha & Polse (Barcelona, Spain), Natacha Voliakovsky (Buenos Aires, Argentina), Jessica Yatrofsky and NY FEM FACTORY (New York, NY)

Music Showcases

Holodeck Records, Super-Secret Records, Black Lake Collective, Prism House, The Rich Get Richer, Daniel Francis Doyle, Adam Ostrar, Exhalants, Tunic and Little Marzan

Daily Lineup

Wednesday, March 13

Performance artists: Jim Pirtle, Henry Sanchez, Julia Claire Wallace

Stolen Whiskey presents Black Lake Collective and The Rich Get Richer

Film Screenings: 7-10pm

Thursday, March 14

Performance artist: Antonius Tin-Bui, Nicole Goodwin

Super Secret Records Showcase 8 – 11pm, featuring Daniel Francis Doyle, Adam Ostrar, Exhalants, Tunic and Little Marzan

Film Screenings: 7-10pm

Friday, March 15

Performance Artists: Sarah Sudhoff, Sick Din

Double Take Event — Corinne Loperfido’s Immersive New Orleans-themed event: Artist Talks, Costume Workshops, Fashion Show 2-10pm. Gem+Bolt Mezcal pop-up

Film Screenings: 7-10pm

Saturday, March 16

Performance Art: Prism House + Matt O’Hare, Ryan Hawk

Holodeck Records Showcase – 2pm – 7pm

Plastique Event (7 – 10pm): Immersive experiential event presenting environmental issues through Art and performance

7-10pm Dulce Vida pop-up. AFTER PARTY: Indras Warehouse after party 11pm-8am. Film Screenings: 7-10pm

Sunday, March 17

Performance Art: Michael Anthony García, Christian Cruz

Bloody Mary Closing Party