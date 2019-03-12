Visit Glasstire at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin

by Glasstire March 12, 2019
0
Glasstire at the Satellite art fair in Austin Texas 2019

This week, from March 13-17, 2019, marks the Austin premiere of the Satellite Art Show. Designed to spotlight emerging and artist-run organizations, galleries, groups, and non-profits, this art fair typically leans away from the market qualities of art, and instead embraces the strange, the new, and the hard-to-sell.

Because this is Satellite’s first fair in Texas, and because the organization has done its homework via some strong Texas connections, Glasstire has partnered with Satellite and will be on site recording a podcast throughout the fair’s duration. In the DIY spirit of the fair, Glasstire will use a makeshift van-turned-soundbooth to produce each episode. In addition to talking to the fair’s attendees and exhibitors, the podcast will be anchored by interviews with Austin-based artists and individuals who run art spaces, and give them a platform to talk about their experiences in the city’s art community.

The 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin features 24 exhibiting organizations, as well as music and art performances, and runs concurrently with the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference. To see a full schedule of events, and a full list of exhibitors, go here.

