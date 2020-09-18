The Museum of Human Achievement Announces New Grant, Residency, and Installation

by Christopher Blay September 18, 2020
The Museum of Human Achievement

The Museum of Human Achievement, a multi-disciplinary art space and nonprofit organization in Austin, has announced three new initiatives: a new grant, a residency for artists, and a new installation.

HIVE, a collective of women-identified and gender-nonconforming makers in the Austin area, is inviting “all women and non-binary artists, teaching artists, art educators, makers, and skill sharers” to apply for their ART BYTES “tiny” grant program. The goal is to share with the Austin community what ART BYTES artists have to showcase and teach. HIVE will also allow artists selected for the grants to borrow equipment, such as a webcam and tripod, to share their content with audiences.

The grant includes a takeover of the HIVE Instagram every Wednesday and Sunday, and an interview the next day on HIVE’s SWARM blog, for which artists will receive a modest stipend.

To apply, artists must reside in the following regions around the Austin area: Austin, Del Valle, Pflugerville, Manor, Lago Vista, Wells Branch, Lost Creek, Creedmoor, Menchaca, Bee Caves, Rolling Wood, Lake Way, Webberville, Windermere, San Leanna, Garfield, Briarcliff, and Sunset Valley.

The Brown State of Mind (BSoM) will sponsor the new residency initiative, which gives one Black, Indigenous, and/or Person of Color (BIPOC) at any experience level the opportunity to use their work to “tell their story, express their feelings, heal, or simply create for the sake of creating. ” Interested artists are encouraged to speak to the current moment. The residency comes with a $500 honorarium and three months of studio space at the Museum of Human Achievement, with an exhibition at the end of the residency.

(Un)box installation by taylor barnes on view at Museum of Human Achievement Sept-October 2020

(Un)box by taylor barnes

Lastly, Cage Match Project (CMP), a temporary, site-specific art installation series that invites artists to work with a 20 x 8 x 7 foot industrial caged trailer, will present Round 14: (Un)box, an installation by Austin-based artist taylor barnes that is curated by Ariel René Jackson. barnes will transform the cage into escape shelters, using wood, fallen limbs, nails, and fiber to form a cage within a cage.

barnes’s research into barracoons, “a type of barracks used historically for the temporary captivity of enslaved people or criminals,” will be the basis of her three crate-like forms which reimagine the structures as escape havens, re-conceptualizing the notion of confinement. (Un)box opens today, September 18 and will remain on view through October 23.

For more on the Museum of Human Achievement’s upcoming projects, please go here.

