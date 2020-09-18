The Museum of Human Achievement Announces New Grant, Residency, and Installation

The Museum of Human Achievement, a multi-disciplinary art space and nonprofit organization in Austin, has announced three new initiatives: a new grant, a residency for artists, and a new installation.

HIVE, a collective of women-identified and gender-nonconforming makers in the Austin area, is inviting “all women and non-binary artists, teaching artists, art educators, makers, and skill sharers” to apply for their ART BYTES “tiny” grant program. The goal is to share with the Austin community what ART BYTES artists have to showcase and teach. HIVE will also allow artists selected for the grants to borrow equipment, such as a webcam and tripod, to share their content with audiences.

The grant includes a takeover of the HIVE Instagram every Wednesday and Sunday, and an interview the next day on HIVE’s SWARM blog, for which artists will receive a modest stipend.

To apply, artists must reside in the following regions around the Austin area: Austin, Del Valle, Pflugerville, Manor, Lago Vista, Wells Branch, Lost Creek, Creedmoor, Menchaca, Bee Caves, Rolling Wood, Lake Way, Webberville, Windermere, San Leanna, Garfield, Briarcliff, and Sunset Valley.

The Brown State of Mind (BSoM) will sponsor the new residency initiative, which gives one Black, Indigenous, and/or Person of Color (BIPOC) at any experience level the opportunity to use their work to “tell their story, express their feelings, heal, or simply create for the sake of creating. ” Interested artists are encouraged to speak to the current moment. The residency comes with a $500 honorarium and three months of studio space at the Museum of Human Achievement, with an exhibition at the end of the residency.