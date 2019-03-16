On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 2

by Glasstire March 16, 2019
Day two of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based artist Michael Anthony García. On the episode, he talks with two artists participating in Satellite —  Nicole Goodwin and Elizabeth Axtman — about the politics of blackness, the history of slavery, and the complex relationship between public perceptions of Jeffrey Dahmer and O.J. Simpson.

This is the second in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite. To listen to the podcast from day one, go here.

Michael Anthony García and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Michael Anthony García and Brandon Zech at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Nicole Goodwin performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Nicole Goodwin performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Nicole Goodwin performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Nicole Goodwin performing at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Michael Anthony García and Nicole Goodwin at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Michael Anthony García and Nicole Goodwin at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Michael Anthony García and Elizabeth Axtman 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas

Michael Anthony García and Elizabeth Axtman at the 2019 Satellite Art Show in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Artwork by Elizabeth Axtman at Arcade Project at the Satellite Art Show

Artwork by Elizabeth Axtman at Arcade Project at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

 

Artwork by Elizabeth Axtman at Arcade Project at the Satellite Art Show

Artwork by Elizabeth Axtman at Arcade Project at the Satellite Art Show. Photo: Jennifer Battaglia

