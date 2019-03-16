On Location at the Satellite Art Show: Day 2

Day two of Glasstire’s podcast from the Satellite Art Show in Austin was guest hosted by Austin-based artist Michael Anthony García. On the episode, he talks with two artists participating in Satellite — Nicole Goodwin and Elizabeth Axtman — about the politics of blackness, the history of slavery, and the complex relationship between public perceptions of Jeffrey Dahmer and O.J. Simpson.

This is the second in a series of podcasts brought to you by Glasstire from Satellite. To listen to the podcast from day one, go here.