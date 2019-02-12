SXSW Announces The 2019 Art Program Installations and Special Sessions

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals (March 8-17, 2019) announced seven experiential and conceptual art installations to be exhibited in its third annual Art Program taking place March 8-16, 2019.

“The 2019 SXSW Art Program spotlights six artists from around the world whose work will resonate with our diverse audience of creative professionals,” states Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer.

The seven installations are as follows:

APPARATUM by panGenerator – Krzysztof Cybulski, Krzysztof Goliński, Jakub Koźniewski

APPARATUM is inspired by the heritage of the Polish Radio Experimental Studio – one of the first studios in the world producing electroacoustic music.

Arctic Passage by Louie Palu

Photographer Louie Palu will install a series of large format photographs frozen in large ice blocks on the plaza of the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. The photographs were created in the Arctic over the course of three years while Palu was on assignment for National Geographic.

Belongings by John-Paul Marin, Matt Smith, Patrick Abboud, Tea Uglow, Kirstin Sillitoe

Belongings shares stories and experiences of immigrants in Australia.

Blooming by Lisa Park

This installation, a life-size cherry blossom tree, responds to physical contact between two to four participants.

EVERY THING EVERY TIME by Naho Matsuda Producer: FutureEverything

EVERY THING EVERY TIME draws on data streams generated by the many events that happen each day in Austin.

hash2ash by panGenerator, Krzysztof Cybulski, Krzysztof Goliński, Jakub Koźniewski

The installation touches on the themes of selfie-culture.

Semeion by Circuit Circus

Semeion is an ever-evolving light and sound installation exploring artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the Art Program will host a series of sessions that will look at the impact of technology on art. More information about these sessions and the program can be found here.