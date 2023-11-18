An Open Call for the Houston Endowment’s 2024 Jones Artist Awards Program

Weingarten Art Group (WAG), a Houston-based art advisory firm, has announced an open call for Houston Endowment’s (HEI) Jones Artist Awards Program.

Last year, when HEI relocated its headquarters, it acquired and installed a permanent collection of artworks with support from WAG. The advisory firm also helped launch the inaugural open call for the Jones Artist Awards Program last fall. This year, nine artists were selected from over 140 submissions, and their work was presented in two group exhibitions and one solo show. The inaugural exhibition included Shavon Morris, Jakayla Monay, Raul Rene Gonzalez, and Jessica Phillips and was followed by a solo show featuring Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr. Last month, the final show of the year opened with works by Sneha Bhavsar, Nela Garzón, Lorena Molina, and Marcos Hernández Chávez.

With the goal of recognizing local artists and reflecting the various stories and perspectives of the area, the Jones Artist Awards Program is open to artists currently living in or who are originally from the Greater Houston area. Following the same format as this year’s exhibitions, in 2024 the program will feature two group exhibitions and one solo show.

Selected artists will receive $4,000 to $12,000 depending on the number of artists chosen for the show and the number of artworks on display. In addition to the payments, artists will also receive funds to cover exhibition expenses, including framing, art transportation, installation and deinstallation, signage, and photo documentation. Each exhibition will be documented online, as the HEI headquarters are not open to the public and artworks will be returned to the artists at the end of the exhibitions.

According to the open call, this year WAG seeks “artwork that broadly deals with themes of time and memory. Artwork may relate to Greater Houston’s histories, cultures, current events, infrastructure, technology, or natural environment.”

The deadline to submit artwork is November 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Questions can be directed to [email protected] until November 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Learn more about the application process and apply via the WAG website.