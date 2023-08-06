Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Announces Open Call for 2024 Exhibition Proposals

by Jessica Fuentes August 6, 2023
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), a nonprofit arts organization in Lubbock, has announced that it is accepting exhibition proposals for 2024.

LHUCA announces a call for exhibition proposals each fall. The call is open to artists, artist groups, and curators with exhibition ideas featuring any visual medium, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, collage, mixed-media, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, jewelry, installation, sound art, digital art, and video. 

Installation view with two dimensional works hanging on a wall, and a seesaw in the middle of the space

“Care + Collaboration,” at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock, Texas. Photo courtesy LHUCA.

LHUCA’s main building has four art gallery spaces and hosts over 20 exhibitions each year, featuring regional, national, and international artists. The call is seeking proposals that consider and speak to how the gallery space will be used for a specific exhibition. Applicants can review the gallery floor plans via the organization’s website

Graphite drawings on a red wall

Mayuko Ono Gray, 諸行無常, “This too, shall pass,” at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock, Texas.

Proposals will be reviewed by a selection team composed of Lindsey Maestri, LHUCA’s Executive Director; Dexter Woods, the Helen DeVitt Jones Clay Studio Manager; an artist who exhibited with the organization in 2023; and newly hired curator Taylor Ernst. According to Ms. Ernst, a range of 15 to 20 exhibitions will be selected for 2024. For artists who are outside of Lubbock, a $500 stipend will be provided to assist with costs related to travel.

A designed graphic promoting LHUCA's 2024 call for proposals.

LHUCA 2024 Call for proposals.

To apply, interested parties should send a digital portfolio of five to ten images, an image list, a brief artist statement or exhibition proposal, and contact information to Ms. Ernst at [email protected]. The entry deadline is Monday, September 4, and selected participants will be notified via email by Friday, September 15.

