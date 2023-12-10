Five Points Museum Announces Open Call Celebrating Victoria’s Bicentennial

The Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria has announced an open call for local artists to submit their work to be considered for a 2024 exhibition, Timeline: 200 Years, which will be a celebration of the city’s bicentennial.

According to the city’s website, on April 13, 1824, Martin De León, a land contractor, received approval from the Mexican government to establish the colony of Nuestra Señora Guadalupe de Jesús Victoria in the state of Coahuila y Tejas. The Five Points Museum, along with the city of Victoria, plans to celebrate the bicentennial throughout 2024.

The open call references the founding of the city and also the onset of the Industrial Revolution, approximately 200 years ago, in Great Britain; the call notes how its effects were felt across the world. The museum seeks works that address both global and local histories over the past two centuries.

A press release from the museum explains, “In between the local and the global, countless stories were created by settlers, immigrants, ranchers, indigenous peoples, armies and many other sources. And like any history, these stories echo in the South Texas area today… The theme is a nod to the bicentennial, but within our culture today, carries multiple meanings, from combined years of experience to the personal experience of a family and their ancestors. The focus will be 200 years around Victoria but will also work to include the longer history of immigrants and travelers who found their way to Victoria through trial, opportunity, and serendipity.”

Artists living and working within a 100-mile radius of Victoria are encouraged to apply. The museum will begin accepting submissions in January 2024 and Timeline: 200 Years will open on Saturday, March 2.

Visit the museum’s website to learn more about the open call.