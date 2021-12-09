Top Five: December 9, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Mel Chin: Points of View

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art (Victoria)

November 20 – March 21, 2022

From the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art:

“Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art is honored to announce the opening of a solo exhibition by world renowned artist Mel Chin. With both new and previously created works, he explores points of reference to the environment, the coexistence of differing perspectives, social equity, and his personal relationship to his native Texas and those who have influenced his work.”

2. Sarah Welch: Outpost

Austin Public Library

December 11 – January 14, 2022

Reception December 11, 2-4 PM

From the Austin Public Library:

“The Austin Public Library will present reading room installation by artist Sarah Welch. The over a month-long exhibition – Outpost —presents multi-media objects and imagery lifted from artist’s self-published comic, Holdout. The exhibit opens December 11th and will remain on display through January 14th in the Austin Central Library Gallery on the second floor.

The Holdout story peers into an imagined future where there has been relatively no progress on curbing climate change, exploring emotional processing with loss of place and home through the protagonist’s perspective. Welch’s exhibit Outpost showcases a reading room installation to envelop readers into the narrative, experiencing the emotion of loss and the world outside the boundaries of the book.”

3. Neva Mikulicz: Declassified

Anya Tish Gallery (Houston)

December 4 – January 5, 2022

From Anya Tish Gallery:

“Anya Tish Gallery is delighted to present the complex and witty works of Neva Mikulicz in Declassified, the gallery’s fourth solo exhibition of the Houston-based artist. Mikulicz is widely recognized for her excruciatingly detailed, hyper-realistic works that marry the traditional, centuries old medium of drawing with additional media, such as: LED lights, light projection, sound recordings, and archival videos, referencing retro sci-fi, pop culture and vintage governmental footage.”

4. Patrick Kelly: Layers of Brutes and Innocents

Blind Alley Projects: (Fort Worth)

October 23 – December 18, 2021

From Blind Alley Projects:

“Blind Alley projects is pleased to announce Patrick Kelly: Layers of Brutes and Innocents, a rich and complex installation and online text that builds and disappears as it speaks to corrupted systems and entropy as inevitable realities of life to be considered, if not embraced.”

5. Donna Huanca: ESPEJO QUEMADA

Ballroom Marfa

June 26 – January 2, 2022

From Ballroom Marfa:

“Donna Huanca presents a series of new work commissioned by Ballroom Marfa in her exhibition ESPEJO QUEMADA. Huanca creates experiential installations that incorporate paintings, sculptures, video, scent and sound. The profound experiences and memories of Huanca’s first visit to Marfa in 2005 inspired the work in the exhibition. The artworks draw on visual, cultural, and mythological cues informed by feminism, decolonialism and the artist’s personal and familial histories, while simultaneously engaging with the biodiversity, geology, and dark skies of Far West Texas. The sky was particularly striking for Huanca–animated with cosmic and extraterrestrial forces while also revealing the natural rhythms of the sun and moon.”