Ballroom Marfa Celebrates 20 Years with Exhibitions & Special Programs

This month Ballroom Marfa, a non-collecting contemporary museum, begins the celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Established in 2003 by Virginia Lebermann and Fairfax Dorn, the organization commissions installations and projects inspired by the landscape of Far West Texas. Over the last two decades Ballroom has worked with artists, musicians, and other visionaries of various backgrounds to present exhibitions, public art, performances, film screenings, concerts, symposia, educational programs, and publications. It may be best known for its commission of the site-specific sculpture Prada Marfa by artists Elmgreen & Dragset.

In celebration of its anniversary, Ballroom recently announced an array of fall programs, with the promise of more to come in the new year. A new outdoor exhibition, unFlagging: Futures, organized by the organization’s curatorial assistant Alexann Susholtz, will open Monday, September 25. The exhibition will be on view for a year and will feature a series of commissioned flags by four female artists. The first flag to be exhibited is by Kira Dominguez Hultgren, followed by a piece by Adriana Corral.

During Chinati Weekend, from October 6 through October 8, Ballroom will open a group exhibition organized by Ms. Dorn and Daisy Nam, the organization’s Executive Director and Curator. Perhaps the Truth features works by Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, Jes Fan, Joel Gaitan, Florian Krewer, Rebecca Manson, Ruben Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, Robert Nava, Ilana Savdie, Kiki Smith, Astrid Terrazas, Lucia Vidales, and Issy Wood. The show explores the idea that truth is not a fixed concept, but that there are many truths dependent on perspectives and experiences. An opening reception will be held, Friday, October 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. with music by Dos Santos, a Chicago-based Alt-Latinx band, at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, October 7, Ms. Dorn and Ms. Nam will lead a tour of the exhibition.

On Saturday, November 4, Guadalupe Maravilla: Mariposa Relámpago, a large-scale sculpture, will go on view in Ballroom’s courtyard. The opening celebration will include a sound ceremony led by Mr. Maravilla and sound healers. The work will be on view through March 30, 2024, and then will go on tour to other organizations across Texas, including The Contemporary Austin.

Learn more about Ballroom Marfa’s upcoming events and programs at the organization’s website.