Quick Note: A Week in Marfa

Glasstire spent a week in Marfa between July 19 and 24, including a stop on the way back to Houston at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts for The State of Sculpture exhibition from the Texas Sculpture Group. We’ll bring you pictures and stories from the area, including a failed attempt to find “The Desk” in the hills behind Sul Ross State University in Alpine; a drive through Big Bend on a near-empty tank of gas; a missed opportunity to see the full-moon activation of Haroon Mirza’s Stone Circle from Ballroom Marfa; and more.
While in Marfa we visited Building 98, a former P.O.W. camp for Nazis; the Marfa Lights observation deck; took the trip out to Prada Marfa; and visited a few galleries from our basecamp at El Paisano Hotel, and saw works including German artist Maria Zerres’ monumental elegy September Eleven, and Andy Warhol’s Last Suppe, both of which Glasstire wrote about back in 2010. Our trail led from tacos to Terlingua to Texas twilights, which we’ll bring to you in the coming days. Stay tuned.